Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Players, schedule, tickets and all you need to know

Many of the world's best tennis players will be in the UAE for the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open next week as part of the WTA Tour's Middle East swing. Here is everything you need to know about the tournament.

What is it?

The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open is a professional tennis tournament on the WTA Tour. It is a WTA 500 event, meaning the winner will earn 500 ranking points. This year's event is the second after it became a permanent fixture on the WTA Tour calendar last year.

When is it?

The 2024 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open will begin on Saturday, February 3, with the qualifiers and runs until the final on Sunday, February 11.

Where is it?

The tournament will take place at the International Tennis Centre at Zayed Sports City.

Elena Rybakina (world No 5) Elena Rybakina (world No 5) 2024 MUBADALA ABU DHABI OPEN CONFIRMED LINE-UP. EPA

Who is playing?

The 2024 line-up is stacked with top players and household names. The 28-player field – of which 18 direct entries and four wildcards will be joined by six qualifiers – comprises 10 of the world's top 20 and five Grand Slam champions.

The tournament is headlined by Tunisian superstar Ons Jabeur, who will be joined by world No 5 Elena Rybakina, ninth-ranked Maria Sakkari and four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka, who along with Emma Raducanu, accepted a wildcard.

The 20 players so far confirmed for direct entry into the main draw are:

Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan), Ons Jabeur (Tunisia), Maria Sakkari (Greece), Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic), Beatriz Haddad Maia (Brazil), Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) , Caroline Garcia (France) , Magda Linette (Poland) , Sorana Cirstea (Romania), Anhelina Kalinina (Ukraine), Jasmine Paolini (Italy) , Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine), Emma Navarro (USA), Liudmila Samsonova, Daria Kasatkina , Anastasia Potapova, Veronika Kudermetova, Naomi Osaka (Japan, wildcard), Emma Raducanu (Great Britain, wildcard), Alexandra Eala (Philippines, wildcard)

Additionally, Saudi Arabia's first professional female tennis player, Yara Alhogbani, has been granted a wildcard for the qualifiers.

What is the schedule?

Saturday, February 3: Qualifiers

Sunday, February 4: Qualifiers

Monday, February 5: First round (Round of 32)

Tuesday, February 6: First round (Round of 32)

Wednesday, February 7: Second round (Round of 16)

Thursday, February 8: Second round (Round of 16)

Friday, February 9: Quarter-finals

Saturday, February 10: Semi-finals

Sunday, February 11: Final

Are tickets available?

Tickets for the tournament are available in three categories: Regular (Category 2), Premium (Category 1), and Courtside. Ticket prices based on each round and tier:

Saturday and Sunday qualifying: Regular (free), Premium (free), Courtside (free)

Monday and Tuesday first round: Regular (Dh25 for adults, free for children), Premium (Dh50 for adults, free for children), Courtside (Dh95 for adults and children)

Wednesday and Thursday second round: Regular (Dh25 for adults, free for children), Premium (Dh50 for adults, free for children), Courtside (Dh95 for adults and children)

Friday quarter-finals: Regular (Dh50 for adults, Dh25 for children), Premium (Dh155 for adults, Dh50 for children), Courtside (Dh595 for adults and children)

Saturday semi-finals: Regular (Dh65 for adults, Dh25 for children), Premium (Dh165 for adults, Dh75 for children), Courtside (Dh695 for adults and children)

Sunday final: Regular (Dh75 for adults, Dh25 for children), Premium (Dh175 for adults, Dh85 for children), Courtside (Dh695 for adults and children)

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.mubadalaabudhabiopen.com/tickets.

Is the tournament on TV?

For those unable to attend the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, the tournament will be broadcast live on Abu Dhabi TV.