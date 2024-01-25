World's top-10 female players confirmed for 2024 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

The entire top-10 in female tennis will descend on the UAE next month for the 2024 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, with world No 1 Iga Swiatek and world No 2 Aryna Sabalenka leading the star-studded line-up.

Swiatek, who last week suffered a shock loss to teenager Linda Noskova at the Australian Open, will be looking to make up for the final defeat she suffered in Dubai last year at the hands of Barbara Krejcikova, the world No 11.

Czech star Krejcikova will return to the emirate to defend her crown in the 24th edition of the tournament, which was recently awarded permanent 1000 status by the WTA.

Sabalenka, who on Tuesday swept aside Coco Gauff to reach the Australian Open final, was also beaten by Krejcikova in Dubai last year when she went down in three sets in the quarter-finals despite being a set up and leading 3-1 in the second.

“We are absolutely delighted to have so many of the world’s best female players with us here in Dubai,” said Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free.

“It demonstrates the magnitude of our WTA1000 event and the esteem with which it is held. To have 18 of the world’s 20 top-ranked players competing here next month underlines how popular this event is, and we are looking forward to another exciting WTA tournament.”

Other names confirmed for the women’s tournament include 2023 Australian Open finalist and 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, American ace Jessica Pegula, history-making Arab star Ons Jabeur, reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova, two-time Grand Slam semi-finalist Maria Sakkari, 2023 French Open finalist Karolina Muchova and French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko.

Barbora Krejcikova celebrates after beating Iga Swiatek in Dubai. EPA

Tournament Director Salah Tahlak added: “It is fantastic to have so many of the world’s top female players with us once more in Dubai. Every year this tournament grows in significance, further underlined by the permanent WTA 1000 status the competition has been awarded.”

The 2024 women’s tournament is followed by the 32nd staging of the emirate’s annual men’s ATP event, with defending champion Daniil Medvedev already confirmed in the line-up.

Medvedev, the world No 3, captured his 18th ATP Tour title in Dubai last year when he defeated fellow Russian and close friend Andrey Rublev in the final. That triumph was Medvedev's third in a row during a hot streak at the start of last season.

The 2021 US Open champion will return to the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, as will Rublev, who won the title in 2022.

The women’s tournament will run between February 18 and 24, before the ATP Tour 500 tournament takes place from February 26 to March 2.

Tickets for both events are available online at www.dubaidutyfreetennischampionships.com.