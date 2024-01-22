Naomi Osaka accepts wildcard for Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka has been confirmed for the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open next month after accepting a wildcard to play in the WTA 500 tournament.

CONFIRMED LINE-UP Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan)

Ons Jabeur (Tunisia)

Maria Sakkari (Greece)

Barbora Krejčíková (Czech Republic)

Beatriz Haddad Maia (Brazil)

Jeļena Ostapenko (Latvia)

Liudmila Samsonova

Daria Kasatkina

Veronika Kudermetova

Caroline Garcia (France)

Magda Linette (Poland)

Sorana Cîrstea (Romania)

Anastasia Potapova

Anhelina Kalinina (Ukraine)

Jasmine Paolini (Italy)

Emma Navarro (USA)

Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine)

Naomi Osaka (Japan) - wildcard

Emma Raducanu (Great Britain) - wildcard

Taking place from February 3-11 at Zayed Sports City's International Tennis Centre, the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open had already announced a line-up that will feature 10 of the world's top 20 players, including world No 3 Elena Rybakina, sixth-ranked Ons Jabeur, and world No 8 Maria Sakkari.

Now the field has become even more competitive with the addition of Osaka, who follows Great Britain's former US Open champion Emma Raducanu as a wildcard entry.

“I’m very excited about competing in this year’s Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open and performing in front of the UAE tennis fans, who I know from previous experience will create a fantastic atmosphere," Osaka, 26, said.

“It’s a high-quality field with some of the world’s best players taking part, and I’m looking forward to what I’m sure will be a fantastic event.”

Osaka shot to prominence as a 20-year-old by winning the US Open in 2018, in the process becoming Japan's first Grand Slam champion. She backed that up by starting the 2019 season with the Australian Open title – a triumph that saw her rise to world No 1.

Osaka repeated the feat two years later when she won her second US Open trophy in 2020 and second Australian Open in 2021, elevating her status as one of the best female tennis players of her generation.

The added fame and attention took their toll on Osaka, who cut short her 2021 season after the US Open to focus on her mental health. She continued to prioritise her mental health in 2022 while also dealing with a litany of injury issues, before skipping the entire 2023 season to have a baby. She gave birth to her daughter last July.

Currently ranked 831, Osaka began her comeback at the Brisbane International earlier this month and competed at the Australian Open, where she lost in the first round to 16th seed Caroline Garcia. Osaka has won a total of seven WTA titles in her career, four of them majors.

“With only a matter of weeks to go until this year’s tournament, we are absolutely delighted to announce that Naomi Osaka will be participating as part of a hugely talented field," tournament director Nigel Gupta said.

“With 10 of the world’s top 20 players competing, along with Grand Slam-winners Naomi and Emma Raducanu, fans attending have so much to look forward to. It promises to be a truly special tournament.”

Osaka will be one of five Grand Slam champions competing in Abu Dhabi next month, alongside Rybakina, Raducanu, Barbora Krejcikova, and Jelena Ostapenko.

For more information about the tournament and to purchase tickets, visit: www.mubadalaabudhabiopen.com.