Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Leylah Fernandez bows out in first round to Shelby Rogers

Former US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez was eliminated from the first round of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open on Tuesday following a defeat to American Shelby Rogers.

Fernandez, who was runner-up to Emma Raducanu at the 2021 US Open, looked to be the player in the ascendancy when she took the second-set tie-break, but the Canadian appeared to lose focus and fell to a 6-4, 6-7, 6-1 loss against world No 46 Rogers.

Rogers will take on Estonian seventh seed Annet Kontaveit in the second round.

Rogers and Fernandez had to come through qualifying to book their places in the main draw, and it was clear from the start of this match on a warm Court 1 that both players were familiar with the conditions.

A closely-contested first set went the way of Rogers, who claimed the only break in the seventh game, and it remained a tight battle throughout the second set, with neither player budging on serve.

Fernandez then seized control of the tiebreak, racing into a 6-2 lead, only for Rogers to apply the pressure with three straight points and forcing the Canadian to serve it out.

Based on the pattern of the match, a close third set was expected but Fernandez's level dropped significantly as Rogers rattled off five straight games to secure the victory.

In the day's first match on Court 1, Qinwen Zheng showed why she is one of the most exciting young talents on the WTA Tour with an assured 6-3, 6-3 win over Canadian qualifier Rebecca Marino.

Qinwen, 20, earned two breaks of serve in the first set and another in the second to complete a comfortable win and set up an enticing second-round clash with Latvian fifth seed Jelena Ostapenko.

In the first match on the Stadium Court, Beatriz Haddad Maia bounced back from dropping the first set to win eight straight games to complete a 4-6, 6-3, 6-0 win over Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic.

The Brazilian sixth seed will face either Canada's former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu or Ukrainian qualifier Yulia Putintseva for a place in the quarter-finals.

Day 2 action continues in the evening session with former world No 1 Karolina Pliskova against lucky loser Ysaline Bonaventure, who earned her place in the main draw after Garbine Muguruza withdrew for "personal reasons".