Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal train ahead of Wimbledon first round - in pictures

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal were making last-minute preparations out on the training courts ahead of their Wimbledon first-round matches.

Top seed Djokovic, looking to win a seventh title at SW19, is first up on Centre Court on Monday when he takes on Korean world No 75 Soonwoo Kwon.

The 35-year-old Serbian has not played a competitive match since losing to Nadal at the French Open on May 31 when his old rival went on to win the tournament at Roland Garros.

Top seed Djokovic triumphed at Wimbledon last year after defeating Italy's Matteo Berrettini 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.

That title in Paris was Nadal's record-extending 22nd Grand Slam title – his 14th at the clay-court Slam – taking him two clear of Djokovic and Roger Federer.

The 36-year-old Spaniard has won Wimbledon twice, although the last of those was back in 2010 when he defeated Tomas Berdych in straight sets.

