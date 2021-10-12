Taylor Fritz and Dustin Brown added to Dubai Tie Break Tens lineup

American No 3 Taylor Fritz and German crowd favourite Dustin Brown have confirmed their participation in the inaugural Tie Break Tens Dubai later this month, organisers announced on Tuesday.

TB10s will make its debut in the Middle East and Asia on October 22 at the Coca-Cola Arena. Since its launch in London in December 2015, tennis' shortest format has staged tournaments in Vienna, Madrid, Melbourne, New York, and Indian Wells.

READ MORE Gael Monfils and Dan Evans confirmed for Dubai Tie Break Tens as tickets go on sale

Fritz and Brown will be joined in Dubai by French world No 18 Gael Monfils and British No 1 Dan Evans.

Fritz, 23, is the current world No 39 and reached a career high 24 in 2019 when he became youngest American in the world’s top 25 since Andy Roddick in 2004. He has won one ATP Tour title, at Eastbourne in 2019, and has reached a further four finals. He has been a consistent performer in the four Grand Slams having reached the third round in each tournament at least once.

Brown, meanwhile, has long been regarded as one of the most entertaining players on the ATP Tour owing to his attacking style and range of trick shots. The 36-year-old German reached a career-high No 64 in the rankings in 2016 and famously defeated Spanish great Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon in 2015. Brown has also enjoyed success on the doubles circuit and most recently won the doubles title at an ATP Challenger event in Naples earlier this month.

“We’re really excited to have these great new additions to the two fantastic players already signed up for TBT10s Dubai," said Adi K Mishra, founder and CEO of Zone, the lead sponsor of Tie Break Tens Dubai.

TB10s involves no games or sets like the usual tennis format - instead players compete over 10-point tie breakers. Eight players will participate in the Dubai tournament with the champion taking home the title and the winner-takes-all Dh500,000 ($136,130) prize.

Tickets for the TB10s Dubai are available on the Coca-Cola Arena website and across all ticketing outlets in the UAE, including 800tickets, Platinumlist, Book My Show and Virgin Megastore. Tickets prices start at Dh150.