Abu Dhabi Harlequins back with a bang as rugby returns - in pictures

After losing an entire season of rugby to the pandemic, Abu Dhabi Harlequins slipped straight back into the old routine as they beat Jebel Ali Dragons 42-32 on Friday.

While Dragons at least had some rugby last season by way of a modified 10-a-side format played between the Dubai clubs, Harlequins were deprived any game time at all.

The lack of practice did not show, though, as they returned to UAE Premiership action with a seven tries to four win over their perennial rivals at Zayed Sports City.

Chris McKee crossed twice, while James Wilson, Gary Andrews, Esekia Dranibota, Siri Laladidi and James McCarthy also scored tries.

Also on the opening day of the new season, Dubai Exiles performed as if they had never been away. The defending champions scored 15 tries in beating Dubai Tigers 91-0 at The Sevens.