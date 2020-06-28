Yousef Al Housani: I want to be the UAE's first MMA world champion

Emirati MMA fighter Yousef Al Housani made a winning debut at the Warriors 11 and is only the second Emirati to fight professionally. All photos by Victor Besa / The National (Victor O. Besa)

It is still early days for Yousef Al Housani but his objectives are already clear.

He wants to become the first Emirati mixed martial arts world champion and he appears to be on track after a debut victory as a professional following his undefeated run in five amateur fights.

Al Housani announced his arrival to the world stage with a first round submission of Egyptian Mohamed Allam in the UAE Warriors 11 featherweight 66kg at the Mubadala Arena on June 12.

His next stop, provided he receives an invite, is the UAE Warriors 12 at the same venue on July 31.

"When I decided to turn professional my goal was to become a world champion, and mark my words, Inshallah, I will achieve that," Al Housani told The National.

“I trust in my abilities. All the fighters are humans. They are flesh and bone like me. It’s about how hard you work and the hunger to win. I work hard and I believe I have that hunger to win.”

Al Housani, 23, is only the second Emirati professional MMA fighter after Ahmed Al Darmaki, who made his debut in March 2013 and holds a 2-5 win-loss record.

Al Housani in contrast has been training in MMA full time less than a year. Prior to his UAE Warriors debut, he featured in five amateur fights, three in the UAE and twice in Bahrain. He is also undefeated in five amateur Muay Thai appearances.

“I loved martial arts sports from a young age and joined jiu-jitsu classes at the Abu Dhabi Combat Club when I was 12,” he said.

“I took part in many jiu-jitsu competitions locally and abroad, and won several medals including a bronze in the white belt in my first appearance at the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship in 2013.”

MMA was always in the back of his mind and with that idea, he started training Muay Thai and boxing in 2015.

Emirati Yousef Al Housani takes down Egyptian Mohamed Allam enroute to his debut win in the featherweight 66kg. Courtesy UAE Warriors

“I already had enough experience in jiu-jitsu (reaching purple belt) and started to add other martial arts to my repertoire,” he said. “I do a lot of cross-fit training to keep myself in tip-top condition physically.”

Al Housani is the eldest of five boys in a family of 10. His two younger brothers – Khalid, 21, and Omar, 18, – are blue belts in jiu-jitsu.

Omar is a member of the UAE national team and has two gold medals from the Abu Dhabi World Pro and another gold from the JJIF World Championship.

“He is doing well in jiu-jitsu and he has the potential to follow on my path in MMA,” Al Housani said. “He’s trained with me in jiu-jitsu over the last five years, and is now learning a bit of other martial arts.

“He’s still very young for MMA but I would like to think learning at an early age is a pretty good pathway, should he decide to get into the Octagon at some point.

“My whole family loves martial arts sports and I have uncles and cousins practicing it. I have the support and backing from all of them.”

Al Housani has a full time job in the security division of Adnoc, in which he works 12-hour shifts.

“It’s tough job because I have to cope with my training schedules," he said. “I have to work 12-hour shifts four days a week and I get four days off. But when you have the passion for both, I can still find the time and energy.”

After successful appearances at the UAE Warriors 11, both Al Housani and Al Darmaki have been offered the training facilities with Team 777, one of the leading martial arts training centres in Abu Dhabi.

“I started training here from last week,” Al Housani said. “We have strong training team and training partners in wrestling, sambo, boxing, muay thai and jiu-jitsu at this centre.

Yousef Al Housani receives his award from Fouad Darwish. Courtesy UAE Warriors

“When I first started to train in any martial art I had to spend from my own pocket and this offer from the chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation Abdulmunam Al Hashemi is a very kind gesture to us.”

Besides shuffling his time between work and training, Al Housani still finds time to ride horses, which is one of his favourite hobbies.

He owns five thoroughbred and five Purebred Arabian race horses, and they are kept under the care of Emirati trainer Khalifa Al Neyadi.

“I have always had a liking for horses from my young days and I still find time to ride horses,” he said.

“It takes my mind away from office work and training. It’s all about getting one’s priorities in order and time management. I like to keep myself busy or occupied all the time.”

Recent winners 2002 Giselle Khoury (Colombia) 2004 Nathalie Nasralla (France) 2005 Catherine Abboud (Oceania) 2007 Grace Bijjani (Mexico) 2008 Carina El-Keddissi (Brazil) 2009 Sara Mansour (Brazil) 2010 Daniella Rahme (Australia) 2011 Maria Farah (Canada) 2012 Cynthia Moukarzel (Kuwait) 2013 Layla Yarak (Australia) 2014 Lia Saad (UAE) 2015 Cynthia Farah (Australia) 2016 Yosmely Massaad (Venezuela) 2017 Dima Safi (Ivory Coast) 2018 Rachel Younan (Australia)

India squad for fourth and fifth Tests Kohli (c), Dhawan, Rahul, Shaw, Pujara, Rahane (vc), Karun, Karthik (wk), Pant (wk), Ashwin, Jadeja, Pandya, Ishant, Shami, Umesh, Bumrah, Thakur, Vihari

Pots for the Asian Qualifiers Pot 1: Iran, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, China

FIGHT CARD Fights start from 6pm Friday, January 31 Catchweight 82kg

Piotr Kuberski (POL) v Ahmed Saeb (IRQ) Women’s bantamweight

Cornelia Holm (SWE) v Corinne Laframboise (CAN) Welterweight

Omar Hussein (JOR) v Vitalii Stoian (UKR) Welterweight

Josh Togo (LEB) v Ali Dyusenov (UZB) Flyweight

Isaac Pimentel (BRA) v Delfin Nawen (PHI) Catchweight 80kg​​​​​​​

Seb Eubank (GBR) v Mohamed El Mokadem (EGY) Lightweight

Mohammad Yahya (UAE) v Ramadan Noaman (EGY) Lightweight

Alan Omer (GER) v Reydon Romero (PHI) Welterweight

Ahmed Labban (LEB) v Juho Valamaa (FIN) Featherweight

Elias Boudegzdame (ALG) v Austin Arnett (USA) Super heavyweight

Roman Wehbe (LEB) v Maciej Sosnowski (POL)

Miss Granny Director: Joyce Bernal Starring: Sarah Geronimo, James Reid, Xian Lim, Nova Villa 3/5 (Tagalog with Eng/Ar subtitles)

Mubalada World Tennis Championship 2018 schedule Thursday December 27 Men's quarter-finals Kevin Anderson v Hyeon Chung 4pm Dominic Thiem v Karen Khachanov 6pm Women's exhibition Serena Williams v Venus Williams 8pm Friday December 28 5th place play-off 3pm Men's semi-finals Rafael Nadal v Anderson/Chung 5pm Novak Djokovic v Thiem/Khachanov 7pm Saturday December 29 3rd place play-off 5pm Men's final 7pm

The biog From: Upper Egypt Age: 78 Family: a daughter in Egypt; a son in Dubai and his wife, Nabila Favourite Abu Dhabi activity: walking near to Emirates Palace Favourite building in Abu Dhabi: Emirates Palace

Name: Brendalle Belaza From: Crossing Rubber, Philippines Arrived in the UAE: 2007 Favourite place in Abu Dhabi: NYUAD campus Favourite photography style: Street photography Favourite book: Harry Potter

THE BIO Family: I have three siblings, one older brother (age 25) and two younger sisters, 20 and 13 Favourite book: Asking for my favourite book has to be one of the hardest questions. However a current favourite would be Sidewalk by Mitchell Duneier Favourite place to travel to: Any walkable city. I also love nature and wildlife What do you love eating or cooking: I’m constantly in the kitchen. Ever since I changed the way I eat I enjoy choosing and creating what goes into my body. However, nothing can top home cooked food from my parents. Favorite place to go in the UAE: A quiet beach.

RESULTS 6.30pm: Handicap (rated 100+) US$175,000 1,200m

Winner: Baccarat, William Buick (jockey), Charlie Appleby (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap (78-94) $60,000 1,800m

Winner: Baroot, Christophe Soumillon, Mike de Kock 7.40pm: Firebreak Stakes Group 3 $200,000 1,600m

Winner: Heavy Metal, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer 8.15pm: Handicap (95-108) $125,000 1,200m

Winner: Yalta, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer 8.50pm: Balanchine Group 2 $200,000 1,800m

Winner: Promising Run, Pat Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor 9.25pm: Handicap (95-105) $125,000 1,800m

Winner: Blair House, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 10pm: Handicap (95-105) $125,000 1,400m

Winner: Oh This Is Us, Tom Marquand, Richard Hannon

