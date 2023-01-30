Chloe Vranken makes dream Abu Dhabi debut at FBMA Showjumping Cup

Chloe Vranken emerged victorious in her first appearance in Abu Dhabi as she clinched the Longines Grand Prix title at the 10th Fatima bint Mubarak Academy International Showjumping Cup on Sunday.

The Belgian, on Emir De Vy, clocked the quickest time of 74.67 seconds in the first round and a time of 36.87 seconds in the jump-off, which was enough to win the two-star CSI category on the fourth and final day of the competition at the Al Forsan International Sports Resort in Abu Dhabi.

Ines Joly of France on Vitto De Cartherey and a second Belgian rider, Celine Schoonbroodt-De Azevedo, on Calvin De Beaufour finished second and third respectively.

“It is actually my first time ever in the UAE, and first time competing in an only female class,” Vranken said.

“I feel privileged to have competed in the 10th edition of the FBMA International Showjumping Cup and win the gold in the Grand Prix.

“The competition is very well-organised, and the level of the competition is up to par with other tournaments I have participated in abroad.

“There are always a few things I can fix, although I have been show jumping for over 20 years, and mistakes did happen in my run. However, it couldn’t have been a better outcome as I won the Grand Prix.”

The Grand Prix was one of six events in the final day of the event.

Emirati rider Nadia Taryam took the title in the 1.30cm Class for the seven-year-old horses, edging past Sabri Badenjki of Syria and Humaid Abdulla Khalifa Al Muhairi, also representing the host nation.

Other winners on the day included Reem Al Maazmi, who triumphed in the Nationals category.

“I am very proud of my result, especially since it was a difficult period for me leading up my victory,” Al Maazmi said.

“I have been training very hard and Sharjah Equestrian & Racing Club has been a huge supporter for me, and after five years of participating in this sport, I am grateful for my win today.

“Before getting on my horse today, I mentioned to my friends and family that my horse will be going back to the stable with a blanket, which is awarded to the winning horse, and we made it happen.”