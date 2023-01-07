Adam Sandler and other celebrities watch Lakers' NBA win - in pictures

LeBron James returned from illness to put up a team-high 25 points, while four teammates joined him in double figures in the first half alone and the Los Angeles Lakers defeated Atlanta Hawks 130-114 on Friday.

Kendrick Nunn (23) and Russell Westbrook (18) combined for 41 points off the bench for the Lakers, who won their fourth straight game. Dennis Schroder (12) and Thomas Bryant (10) also added to the first-half flurry.

Trae Young had a game-high 32 points for the Hawks, who were playing the opener of a two-game set in Los Angeles, with a matchup with the Clippers looming on Sunday.

The match was attended by a number of high-profile names. Actor Adam Sandler, who starred in the basketball drama movie 'Hustle' on Netflix, rapper 2 Chainz and rock band Red Hot Chilli Pepper were among those who attended the game at the Crypto.com Arena in California.

