Dubai Marathon set for grand return in February

The Dubai Marathon will make a grand comeback after a gap of over 1,000 days when the 22nd edition of the region’s oldest long-distance running event gets under way on February 12, 2023.

The Dubai Marathon - one of the fastest distance races in international road racing - is all set to attract elite athletes from around the world for the marathon and the associated races - 10km road race and 4km Fun Run.

“The feedback from the industry is that competitors are eager to join us on the start line on February 12,” said Peter Connerton, managing director of Pace Events, organisers and promoters of the Dubai Marathon. “The world has changed considerably since we last staged the event in the weeks before the global pandemic but the appetite for running and fitness remains healthy."

“Race registrations continue to remain at pre-pandemic level and runners who wish to challenge themselves in one of our three races can still secure a place in the category of their choice by registering through the official website,” he added.,

The event will be staged on a Sunday for the first time in history following the change in the UAE working week. The Dubai Marathon and its accompanying races will start and finish around the Burj Al Arab and the Madinat Jumeirah.

"It’s been a very challenging time for the sports events industry, so we’re excited to work closely with the appropriate Dubai Government departments to stage another memorable race," added Connerton.

“In addition, we’ve been in discussions with a number of major name brands and potential partners as to how we can further develop the event for the benefit of the city and our participants. We hope to be able to announce some exciting new partnerships for the race in the days to come. These are busy times with less than ten weeks to go to the big day on February 12.”

Those interested in participating in the race can do so by registering on dubaimarathon.org.

The Dubai Marathon was set for a December return. However, logistical challenges posed by the Fifa World Cup saw the organisers decide to hold the event early next year.

The race was last held in January 2020 where Ethiopians dominated the field once again.

Worknesh Degefa clinched the women’s title with a time of 2:19.37, while in the men’s section Olika Adugna Bikila emerged victorious with a time of 2:06.15.