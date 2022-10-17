Manchester Thunder and UAE Netball to open academy in Abu Dhabi

Manchester Thunder, the four-time Superleague champions in the UK, and UAE Netball have announced an ambitious new programme to promote the sport among women in Abu Dhabi.

The opening of the Manchester Thunder Abu Dhabi Netball Academy is expected to open up new avenues for women's sports in the region, with the champions scheduled to conduct a free community workshop at Zayed Sports City during their November 6-11 visit.

“We are very excited about the launch of a first of its kind project for girls,” said Talal Al Hashemi, Abu Dhabi Sports Council’s executive director of Sports Development.

“The Manchester Thunder Abu Dhabi Netball Academy is open to all girls, of all abilities from age three to 19. It offers programmes aimed at developing skills through weekly training sessions, coach support and high level games in addition to holiday camps, competitive matches, regional tournament, and overseas tours.

“The programmes will be conducted by highly qualified coaches from Manchester Thunder, with a wealth of experience from playing and coaching at professional levels.”

There will be a free community workshop at Zayed Sports City on November 11 for all those who have registered. Also on the programme is an open training session with the Thunder's technical staff.

Dr Amna Al Maazmi, chairperson of UAE Netball federation, said the founding of the academy is a “wonderful opportunity” for the girls in Abu Dhabi and also for the federation.

“This is the first of many exciting opportunities that we hope to bring to the region,” she said. “To attract Manchester Thunder to set up their first academy outside of the UK, in Abu Dhabi, is a testament to the potential that we have among our female population.

“We hope as many girls as possible will enjoy the Manchester Thunder workshop and experience for the first time meeting professional netball players and seeing them in action.”

While in Abu Dhabi, the Superleague champions will also conduct their pre-season training. Among those visiting will be Natalie Metcalf, England Roses and Thunder captain and Commonwealth Games gold medallist.

“This is an exciting opportunity to grow the game of netball across the UAE,” Karen Greig, head coach of Manchester Thunder, said of the project.

“We look forward to working with the Abu Dhabi community and growing the participation in a sport, which is particularly popular with girls across the world.”

Greig said plans are under way for a regular schedule of both social and competitive matches with other emirates, along with regional and international tours.

“As a professional sport in the UK, we are always on the lookout for exceptional talent, and will work to nurture elite performance into the various pathways that netball can offer,” Greig added.

“We hope to see as many girls as possible on November 11 at Zayed Sports City, for the taster session and a chance to meet the Manchester Thunder first team who will be in Abu Dhabi for pre-season training.”