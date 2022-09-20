Adam Yates to join UAE Team Emirates on three-year deal

British cyclist Adam Yates will leave Ineos Grenadiers at the end of the season after signing a three-year contract to join UAE Team Emirates.

The 30-year-old climbing specialist has 18 professional victories to his name, including triumphs at the Deutschland Tour, Vuelta Catalunya, UAE Tour, as well as two top-five Tour de France results. He has also previously won one-day races such as the San Sebastian Classic.

Yates' deal with the UAE team runs through to the end of 2025, and the Englishman said he was looking forward to linking up with "many of the top riders in the world" including two-time Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar.

"I’m really excited to join UAE Team Emirates. I have seen the growth of the team over the years and the opportunity to join was one that I could not turn down," Yates said.

"I feel that I’m entering my peak years as a rider and the team will get the best out of me. I look forward to riding with many of the top riders in the world and to contribute to the team becoming number one in the world.”

UAE Team Emirates team principal and chief executive Mauro Gianetti added: “We are very pleased to welcome Adam into our team for the coming years. His ability to win and achieve top results across a wide variety of races is very impressive and he has proven to be a consistent talent.

"We all know he is a rider of great panache and we believe that he will be the right fit for our structure as we continue to reinforce the team for the coming years.”