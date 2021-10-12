Deontay Wilder has no plans to retire despite Tyson Fury defeat, says trainer

Deontay Wilder's trainer says his fighter has no plans to retire after suffering a second successive loss to WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

Wilder, 35, went down on his shield in the 11th round of a back-and-forth slug-fest in Las Vegas on Saturday having also been down in the third and 10th rounds in which Fury was also on the mat twice in round 4.

The fight was hailed as an instant classic and closed out one of the most thrilling trilogies in boxing history after the fighters fought to a draw in their first bout before Fury won the next two.

Read more Who next for Tyson Fury? Whyte could jump queue ahead of Joshua and Usyk

"Deontay has set his family financially secure so he doesn't have to fight to make a living," Malik Scott told iFL TV. "But retiring is not in his plans at all and not something we've discussed."

Scott said Wilder deserved to have more high-level fights and be involved in main events.

The big-hitting American was world champion for more than five years from 2015 and has 42 wins, including 41 inside the distance, from 45 fights.

"He will be back in any form he wants to be," said Scott. "He's a big-time fighter and he doesn't belong down there with the other guys, he needs to be in high-level fights and main events.

"Deontay was great on Saturday, but Fury was even greater - it was a great night of boxing for the heavyweight division," he added.

"You have to give Fury credit for having a good chin and getting up. Fury is a legend, one of the best in the heavyweight division in any era, and it's the same about Deontay."

A fourth installment seems unlikely at this point with Fury (31-0-1) eyeing a potential all-British showdown against Anthony Joshua.

A unification between the two was scuppered earlier this year when a judge ordered Fury to honour a rematch clause triggered by Wilder. Joshua then lost his WBO, WBA (Super) and IBF heavyweight titles last month to Oleksandr Usyk via unanimous decision.

Fellow Brit Dillian Whyte could catapult himself up the pecking order if he can successfully navigate his way past Sweden's Otto Wallin on October 30.