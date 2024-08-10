Sport

Olympics

Afghan refugee Manizha Talash disqualified for 'political slogan' at Paris Olympics

Talash wore a cape that said 'Free Afghan Women' during her breaking routine at Games

The National
The National

10 August, 2024

Abtal

Keep up with all the Middle East and North Africa athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Abtal