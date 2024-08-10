Afghan refugee Manizha Talash disqualified for 'political slogan' at Paris Olympics

<b>Follow the latest news on the </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/olympics/2024/07/26/live-2024-paris-olympics-opening-ceremony/" target="_blank"><b>2024 Paris Olympics</b></a> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/olympics/2024/07/12/manizha-talash-refugee-breaking-down-barriers-at-paris-olympics/" target="_blank">Afghan competitor Manizha Talash</a>, a member of the Olympic refugee team at the Paris Olympics, was disqualified after she wore a cape that said “Free Afghan Women" during her breaking routine in the competition's pre-qualifiers. Talash wore a light blue cape that had the phrase written on it in large white letters during her pre-qualifier loss to India Sardjoe of Netherlands. Political slogans are banned on the field of play and on podiums at the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/olympics/" target="_blank">Olympics </a>and breaking's governing body later said the 21-year-old had been disqualified. Talash was "disqualified for displaying a political slogan on her attire," World DanceSport Federation said in a statement. Originally from Kabul, Talash stumbled upon breakdancing, or breaking as it is widely known, through social media just before turning 18. Her life changed for the worse in 2021 when the Taliban took control of Kabul, outlawing music and dancing. Talash then spent a year in Pakistan before she was granted refugee status in Spain alongside six other members of her crew. "I didn't leave Afghanistan because I'm afraid of the Taliban or because I can't live in Afghanistan," she said before the competition. "I left because I want to do what I can for the girls in Afghanistan, for my life, my future, for everyone." "I feel like by doing what I'm doing, I'm doing something for the women in Afghanistan. For my girls there. I don't want to just talk, I want go out there and do something. To walk the walk," she said. In Kabul, she had discovered breaking online and joined a local club, where she was the only girl. Despite the risks, she was determined to pursue her passion. "I took the risk of becoming a target. I have fear in my heart but I won't give up," she told AFP. The one-off pre-qualifier battle between Talash and Sardjoe was added in May, when Talash was included in the Olympic roster after another participant from Afghanistan missed registration for qualifying events. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) executive board invited her to participate after learning of Talash's efforts to defy the strict rule of the Taliban in her home country. Afghanistan has been represented by a contingent of three women and three men, in a largely symbolic move by the IOC. The country under Taliban rule has restricted women's and girls' access to sports and education. Both the head of Afghanistan's national Olympic committee (NOC) recognised by the IOC and its secretary general are currently in exile. The IOC has said no Taliban official has been accredited for the Games.