Sport

Olympics

Morocco beat Argentina at Paris Olympics after chaos and confusion in tournament opener

Atlas Lions win 2-1 in Saint Etienne following crowd trouble that delays end of match for two hours

Gareth Cox

24 July, 2024

Morocco defeated Argentina in the opening football match of the Paris OIympics after farcical scenes that saw the final few minutes played out in front of an empty stadium in Saint Etienne four hours after the match kicked off.

It looked like Morocco had been denied a memorable victory when Argentina grabbed an equaliser 16 minutes into added time when Cristian Medina headed home to level the Group B clash Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.

What had been an enthralling match was marred by ugly scenes at the end that saw Morocco fans invade the pitch and objects thrown at Argentina players as chaos erupted in the French eastern city.

After order was restored and the teams had left the field, they discovered that the match had not been completed but suspended by officials while Medina's goal had been disallowed for offside by VAR.

Two hours after proceedings were brought to a halt, players and officials were back on the pitch, referee Swedish referee Glenn Nyberg officially disallowed the goal and the final three minutes was played with the game finally being completed.

More to follow...

PREMIER LEAGUE STATS

Romelu Lukaku's goalscoring statistics in the Premier League
Season/club/appearances (substitute)/goals

2011/12 Chelsea: 8(7) - 0
2012/13 West Brom (loan): 35(15) - 17
2013/14 Chelsea: 2(2) - 0
2013/14 Everton (loan): 31(2) - 15
2014/15 Everton: 36(4) - 10
2015/16 Everton: 37(1) - 18
2016/17 Everton: 37(1) - 25

SPECS

Engine: 1.5-litre turbo

Power: 181hp

Torque: 230Nm

Transmission: 6-speed automatic

Starting price: Dh79,000

On sale: Now

UAE athletes heading to Paris 2024

Equestrian
Abdullah Humaid Al Muhairi, Abdullah Al Marri, Omar Al Marzooqi, Salem Al Suwaidi, and Ali Al Karbi (four to be selected).
Judo
Men: Narmandakh Bayanmunkh (66kg), Nugzari Tatalashvili (81kg), Aram Grigorian (90kg), Dzhafar Kostoev (100kg), Magomedomar Magomedomarov (+100kg); women's Khorloodoi Bishrelt (52kg).

Cycling
Safia Al Sayegh (women's road race).

Swimming
Men: Yousef Rashid Al Matroushi (100m freestyle); women: Maha Abdullah Al Shehi (200m freestyle).

Athletics
Maryam Mohammed Al Farsi (women's 100 metres).

The Case For Trump

By Victor Davis Hanson
 

The specs

Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six

Power: 650hp at 6,750rpm

Torque: 800Nm from 2,500-4,000rpm

Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto

Fuel consumption: 11.12L/100km

Price: From Dh796,600

On sale: now

COMPANY PROFILE

Name: Xpanceo

Started: 2018

Founders: Roman Axelrod, Valentyn Volkov

Based: Dubai, UAE

Industry: Smart contact lenses, augmented/virtual reality

Funding: $40 million

Investor: Opportunity Venture (Asia)

Honeymoonish

Director: Elie El Samaan

Starring: Nour Al Ghandour, Mahmoud Boushahri

Rating: 3/5

Updated: July 24, 2024, 5:14 PM

Abtal

Keep up with all the Middle East and North Africa athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Abtal