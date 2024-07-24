Morocco beat Argentina at Paris Olympics after chaos and confusion in tournament opener

Morocco defeated Argentina in the opening football match of the Paris OIympics after farcical scenes that saw the final few minutes played out in front of an empty stadium in Saint Etienne four hours after the match kicked off.

It looked like Morocco had been denied a memorable victory when Argentina grabbed an equaliser 16 minutes into added time when Cristian Medina headed home to level the Group B clash Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.

What had been an enthralling match was marred by ugly scenes at the end that saw Morocco fans invade the pitch and objects thrown at Argentina players as chaos erupted in the French eastern city.

After order was restored and the teams had left the field, they discovered that the match had not been completed but suspended by officials while Medina's goal had been disallowed for offside by VAR.

Two hours after proceedings were brought to a halt, players and officials were back on the pitch, referee Swedish referee Glenn Nyberg officially disallowed the goal and the final three minutes was played with the game finally being completed.

More to follow...

