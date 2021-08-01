Xander Schauffele clinches Olympic golf gold as bronze battle heads to play-off

Xander Schauffele shakes hands with Hideki Matsuyama after winning the gold medal in the men's golf event at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Xander Schauffele secured the gold medal in the men's golf event at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Sunday with a total score of 18-under par 266 after four days of thrilling action at the Kasumigaseki Country Club.

Schauffele, the world No 5, was in fine form across each round of the tournament, shooting rounds of 68, 63, 68, and 67 to win the title by one shot ahead of Slovakia's Rory Sabbatini, who shot an Olympic record round of 61 on Sunday to surge to the silver medal.

While the top two medals were decided after 72 holes of strokeplay, the battle for the bronze will be decided in a play-off with seven players involved, including Ireland's Rory McIlroy, Japan's home hope Hideki Matsuyama, and Great Britain's Paul Casey.

American Collin Morikawa, who won The Open last month, Sebastian Munoz of Colombia, Chinese Taipei's CT Pan, and Chilean Mito Pereira will also be fighting for bronze having finished on 15-under.

More to follow