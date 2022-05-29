Can Jos Buttler break Virat Kohli’s record in IPL 2022 final?

Amid all the backslapping and celebrating after Rajasthan Royals sealed their place in the IPL final with a win over Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday night, Jos Buttler and Virat Kohli shared an embrace.

Buttler had his arm around the Indian batting great. It looked as though he might have been consoling him on Bangalore’s exit, and also suggesting he consign this season to Room 101, given Kohli’s struggles.

Alternatively, he might have been saying: I’m coming for your record.

Probably not, of course. The Englishman would need to score a neat, round 150 in Sunday’s final against Gujarat Titans to break Kohli’s record for runs in one IPL season.

Even by Buttler’s remarkable form, that seems pretty far-fetched, but there is no denying he has enjoyed one of the finest ever campaigns by an individual batter.

