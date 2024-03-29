Dubai World Cup predictions: Newgate and Frankie Dettori seal top prize

3.30pm: $1 million Group 1 Dubai Kahayla Classic for Purebred Arabians.

Stable companions Asfan Al Khalediah, undefeated in 14 starts, and Tilal Al Khalediah, one defeat in 10 starts, should battle it out on their first head-to-head clash.

Prediction: 1. Tilal Al Khalediah 2. Asfan Al Khalediah 3. Hadi de Carrere.

4.05pm: $1 million Group 2 Godolphin Mile

On the back of a credible third behind Dubai World Cup hopefuls Senor Buscador and Ushba Tesoro in the $20 million Saudi Cup, Saudi Crown is the pick of a 13-runner field.

Prediction: 1. Saudi Crown 2. Walk Of Stars 3. Isolate.

4.40pm: $1 million Group 2 Dubai Gold Cup

Tower Of London overcame traffic to finish like a bullet-train to clinch the Group 3 Red Sea Handicap in the Saudi Cup meeting last month and the Aidan O’Brien-trained Galileo colt can take this prize if he can replicate that run.

Prediction: 1. Tower Of London 2. Eldar Eldarov 3. Siskany

5.15pm: $1.5 million Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint

Godolphin can scoop this prize with Star Of Mystery. She won twice before going down to Frost At Dawn at Meydan in her last start.

Prediction: 1. Star Of Mystery 2. Casa Creed 3. Frost At Dawn

5.50pm: $1 million Group 2 UAE Derby

Japan should retain their hold of this race with Forever Young. The Saudi Derby hero is undefeated in three starts but will have to overcome a wide draw. Pandagate and the UAE 2000 Guineas winner Mendelssohn Bay are next best.

Prediction: 1. Forever Young 2. Pandagate 3. Mendelssohn Bay

6.25pm: $2 million Group 1 Dubai Golden Shaheen

Defending champion Sibelius appeals most in a tricky contest to call. The Not In Time gelding has won his last two starts in the United States and should be good again against the American raiders Nakatomi, Bold Journey and Hopkins.

Prediction: 1. Sibelius 2. Bold Journey 3. Nakatomi

7.10pm: $5 million Group 1 Dubai Turf

This should go to Godolphin’s Measured Time. He took the Group 1 Jebel Hatta over the track and trip in his last start, and should have the measure of Do Deuce, Luxembourg and Lord North, bidding for a record fourth win in the race

Prediction: 1. Measured Time 2. Luxembourg 3. Do Deuce

"The last Deep Impact: so much at stake in Auguste Rodin's Sheema Classic bid"#DWC24 🏆

https://t.co/3sTQbPtSyj pic.twitter.com/iS8M2VYRf1 — Dubai Racing Club (@RacingDubai) March 28, 2024

8pm: $6 million Group 1 Longines Sheema Classic

Aiden O’Brien’s dual Derby winner Auguste Rodin should get the better of the Japanese filly Liberty Island. The Deep Impact colt has bounced back with two Group 1 wins since his flop in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Prediction: 1. Auguste Rodin 2. Liberty Island 3. Junko

8.35pm: $12 million Group 1 Dubai World Cup

The defending champion Ushba Tesoro and Dermo Sotogake are tried and tested on the surface and Senor Buscador is back after a hard race in the Saudi Cup. The two local-trained stars, Kabirkhan and Laurel River, too can go close while Newgate, under the charismatic Frankie Dettori, is certain to be a crowd favourite and a horse with realistic chance.

Prediction: 1. Newgate 2. Dermo Sotogake 3. Laurel River