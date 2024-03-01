Clapton heads Super Saturday field for guaranteed spot in Dubai World Cup

There are five guaranteed spots, including one in the $12 million Group 1 Dubai World Cup, up for grabs on Super Saturday, the traditional dress rehearsal for the flagship meeting. The winner of the third leg of the Maktoum Classic will earn a in the Dubai World Cup meeting on March 30. Heading the field in the 13-runner race run over the 1,900-metre distance on dirt is American raider Clapton, the highest rated (112) horse in the field. The five-year-old son of Brethren trained by Chad Summers and with Godolphin rider William Buick will be a leading contender after finishing third in the Maktoum Classic Round-2 over the track and trip on January 26. “I’m very happy how the horse has acclimatised since he arrived,” Summers, a dual winner of the Group 1 Dubai Golden Shaheen with Mind Your Biscuits, said. “William [Buick] breezed him for us a few weeks ago and was very happy with him.” Among the challenge are Ajuste Fiscal, Military Law and a previous Dubai World Cup sixth Remorse. The Maktoum Classic is preceded by the Group 2 Dubai City of Gold in which a place in the $6 million Dubai Sheema Classic is on the line. Godolphin trainer Charlie Appleby has won this 2,400-metre turf contest five times and runs three, with exciting four-year-old Castle Way the pick of stable jockey Buick. “Castle Way is probably the horse out of my three with the most scope to progress throughout the season,” Appleby said of the Group 3 winner who has won four and finished runner up twice in seven career starts in the UK. “He ended his three-year-old campaign with a couple of strong efforts and is ready to get going again.” Warren Point and Bold Act, a Group 3 winner at Keeneland in October are the two other Godolphin runners. Cinderella’s Dream carries Godolphin’s hopes in the UAE 1,000 Guineas. She was a convincing winner of the Jumeirah Fillies Classic on turf and makes her dirt debut. “Cinderella’s Dream is in great order and stepping back up to a mile is going to suit. The form of her latest win has been franked by Beautiful Love and she looks the one to beat,” Appleby said. Godolphin’s Star Of Mystery has won two from two at Meydan and will be hard to overlook in the Group 3 Nad Al Sheba Sprint “Star Of Mystery has enjoyed a little break since the Blue Point Sprint and a repeat performance of that will make her very competitive again. It’s a good field but we are very happy with her,” Appleby said of the Kodiac filly. Noble Dynasty, in the Group 3 Ras Al Khor, while Legend Of Time and Musical Act in the Listed Jumeirah Classic, complete the royal blues challenge in five of the nine prizes on the night. “Noble Dynasty runs well fresh and looks in great shape. He has a nice draw in stall four and should be involved in the finish,” Appleby added. “Legend Of Time has done well since the Jumeirah Guineas and this was always the target. Musical Act was a bit unfortunate in the Jumeirah Guineas, when he got caught up in an early speed duel and didn’t finish his race. “I’m hoping he can do everything the right way round this time and will be disappointed if he doesn’t make the places.”