Clapton heads Super Saturday field for guaranteed spot in Dubai World Cup

Godolphin aim for five prizes across nine races in traditional dress rehearsal

Jockey William Buick and Castle Way will be aiming to win the Group 2 Dubai City of Gold which could earn them a spot in the $6 million Dubai Sheema Classic. Shutterstock

Jockey William Buick and Castle Way will be aiming to win the Group 2 Dubai City of Gold which could earn them a spot in the $6 million Dubai Sheema Classic. Shutterstock

Amith Passela author image
Amith Passela
Mar 01, 2024
Powered by automated translation
GodolphinDubai
editor's picks
More from the national