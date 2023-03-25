Dubai World Cup 2023 live: Anticipation builds for prestigious horse racing event

<h2><strong>Everything you need to know about Dubai World Cup 2023</strong></h2><div><figure><img alt src="https://images.scribblelive.com/2023/3/25/b7104a68-0fc7-4ada-b963-1eb72ade1aea.jpeg" />\n<figcaption>The stage is set for Dubai World Cup at Meydan. AP</figcaption></figure><div></div></div><div><p>The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai-world-cup/" target="_blank">Dubai World Cup</a> is one of the most highly anticipated events on the UAE sporting calendar and around the racing world.</p><p>Meydan is expected to be packed to its 80,000 capacity for the 27th running of the meeting this weekend, with top equine connections vying for a slice of one of the biggest prize funds in the sport.</p></div><div>Here is <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/horse-racing/2023/03/22/dubai-world-cup-2023-prize-money-race-card-and-how-to-watch-in-uae/">everything you need to know</a> about the Dubai World Cup, including the race card, prize money and more.</div>