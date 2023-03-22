Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid attends Dubai Breeze-Up Sale at Meydan

$12m Dubai World Cup race takes place this Saturday

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, attends the Dubai Breeze-Up Sale at Meydan. Photo: Dubai Media Office
Mar 22, 2023
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, attended the second Dubai Breeze-Up Sale at Meydan ahead of the Dubai World Cup weekend.

The Dubai Breeze-Up Sale, organised by the Dubai Racing Club, saw a catalogue of two-year-old horses from Ireland and the UK go under the hammer. The event attracted leading owners and buyers from all over the world.

Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied at the event by Sheikh Rashed bin Dalmook, chairman of the Dubai Racing Club, Sheikh Juma bin Dalmook and Sheikh Hamad bin Dalmook.

The stage is now set for the 27th edition of the Dubai World Cup, which takes place at Meydan Racecourse this Saturday, bringing together the world's best racehorses, jockeys and trainers.

With a total prize purse of $30.5 million for the weekend and a whopping $12m for the main race, the Dubai World Cup will be the place to be in the UAE this weekend.

Country Grammer, the winner of the Dubai World Cup last year, will be looking to become only the second horse after Godolphin’s Thunder Snow to win the coveted prize for a second time.

Italian jockey Frankie Dettori will be aiming for a record fifth Dubai World Cup win on the same horse he rode to victory last year.

Updated: March 22, 2023, 6:04 AM
