Godolphin’s With The Moonlight bags Balanchine at Meydan

Godolphin fillies With The Moonlight and Mawj completed back-to-back victories for trainers Charlie Appleby and Saeed bin Suroor in the Dubai World Cup Carnival at Meydan on Friday.

With The Moonlight, under William Buick, bagged her second Group 2 carnival prize with a smooth success in the Balanchine, the feature race of the seven-race card.

The Frankel filly took up the running on the 400-metre home stretch to win from Ben Coen on Lyrical Poetry and Patrick Cosgrave on Ascot Brass by four and-a-half lengths and a short head over the 1,800m trip.

“With The Moonlight showed that she has progressed since the Cape Verdi and the step up in trip today suited her,” Appleby said.

“We were delighted with her performance and the plan now is to head back to the United States for the Group 1 Jenny Wiley Stakes at Keeneland in April.”

Buick added: “This is more her trip than the 1,600m so we were very hopeful and she did that very well. She had a good 2022 but can hopefully build on this and have an even better season.”

Buick completed a double on the night by taking the opener onboard Ah Jeez for the American trainer Doug O’Neill.

Ah Jeez took his career record to three wins from nine starts, and may now try to emulate his sire Mendelssohn who was successful in the UAE Derby in 2018.

Mawj led the first two home for Godolphin in the Jumeirah Fillies Guineas. The Exceed And Excel filly, stepping up to the mile distance for the first time in seven starts, shot clear at halfway up the straight with Daniel Tudhope in the saddle to win from Buick and Fairy Cross by eight and-a-half lengths.

“Obviously the trip was an unknown and the plan was not really to lead but nobody else wanted to and we had it easy out in front before she really quickened nicely. She is a lovely filly, not the biggest but has pace and class,” Tudhope said.

Godolphin were denied the chance to take home four Carnival prizes for the second time in as many meets when Buick and Silent Film were beaten by Taamol (Dane O’Neill) and Meishar (Gabriele Malune) in the second race.

Godolphin’s One Nation went down to Fawzi Nass’ Sharar under Adrie de Vries by a neck in the Jumeirah Derby, the penultimate race.

“He [Sharar] is an exciting prospect and did well to win because we had no room when I wanted to challenge,” De Vries said of the Gun Runner colt.

“Once the gap opened he quickened and is one to look forward to next season, especially if he grows as he is tiny compared to many.”

Results:

6pm: Al Karama Stakes – Conditions (TB) $60,000 (Dirt) 1,400m

Winner: Ah Jeez, William Buick (jockey), Doug O'Neill (trainer)

6.35pm: Defender 90 – Handicap (TB) $75,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Colour Up, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson

7.10pm: Defender 110 – Handicap (TB) $75,000 (Turf) 1,400m

Winner: Taamol, Dane O’Neill, Ali Al Badwawi

7.45pm: Jumeirah Fillies Guineas – Conditions (TB) $150,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: Mawj, Daniel Tudhope, Saeed bin Suroor

8.20pm: Balanchine – Group 2 (TB) $180,000 (T) 1,800m

Winner: With The Moonlight, William Buick, Charlie Appleby

8.55pm: Jumeirah Derby– Conditions (TB) $200,000 (T) 2,000m

Winner: Sharar, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass

9.30pm: Defender 75th Limited Edition – Handicap (TB) $75,000 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Street Mood, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi