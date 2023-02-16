Godolphin going for win No 10 in Nad Al Sheba Trophy at Meydan

Godolphin will have a strong showing in four of the six thoroughbred races in the seventh meeting of the Dubai World Cup Carnival at Meydan on Friday.

NATIONAL SELECTIONS 6.00pm: Heros de Lagarde

6.35pm: City Walk

7.10pm: Mimi Kakushi

7.45pm: New Kingdom

8.20pm: Siskany

8.55pm: Nations Pride

9.30pm: Ever Given

They have four entries in the Group 3 Nad Al Sheba Trophy, the most valuable prize on the night, which the royal blues are seeking to win for the seventh successive time and tenth in all.

Trainer Charlie Appleby has two runners, with William Buick opting to partner Siskany - a winner over the track and trip in the Listed Al Khail in January last year - and Kemari with James Doyle in the saddle.

“Siskany looks great and will be a player if he brings his best form to the table. He has won over the course and trip, so he looks the one they have to beat,” Appleby said.

“Kemari will also be competitive if he can rekindle some of his old form. He ran some solid races last year but can be a little inconsistent these days.”

Saeed bin Suroor also saddles two runners for Godolphin, Global Heat (Pat Cosgrave) and Brilliant Light (Louis Steward), making a quick return to action having been well beaten in a 2000m turf handicap last week.

“Global Heat won over this trip in the Al Khail Trophy and came out of his recent handicap run in good order. He stays well and I’m hoping for another good effort,” Bin Suroor said.

“Brilliant Light worked well last week and has some good form over this distance. He is ready to go again and will appreciate the step up in trip.”

The Group 3 Dubai Millennium Stakes is another contest which has been dominated by Godolphin, taking home the prize 10 times in 12 years.

Appleby saddles Nations Pride, the choice of Buick, and Ottoman Fleet, ridden by Doyle.

“Nations Pride has been pleasing us at home and coming back to a mile and a quarter should suit,” Appleby said.

“There will be some improvement to come for whatever he does on his seasonal return, as we hope that he has another international campaign ahead of him this year. Depending on how he goes here, we will consider potentially looking at the Jebel Hatta or the Dubai Turf.

“Returning to this distance looks as though it might benefit Ottoman Fleet based on his two runs so far this year. He goes into the race a fit horse with solid form, so he should be a major player along with Nations Pride.”

The main dirt contest is the Group 3 UAE Oaks for which seven fillies have been declared, including UAE 1000 Guineas heroine Mimi Kakushi, who should make a bold bid to complete the fillies’ Classic double.

American handler Doug O’Neill runs Ami Please, who may prove the main danger.

Racecard

6pm: Mazrat Al Ruwayah – Group 2 (PA) $40,000 (Dirt) 1,600m

6.35pm: Jebel Ali Free Zone – Handicap (TB) $80,000 (Turf) 1,200m

7.10pm: UAE Oaks – Group 3 (TB) $150,000 (D) 1,900m

7.45pm: Lord Glitters - Handicap (TB) $80,000 (T) 1,600m

8.20pm: Nad Al Sheba Trophy – Group 3 (TB) $200,000 (T) 2,810m

8.55pm: Dubai Millennium stakes – Group 3 (TB) $150,000 (T) 2,000m

9.30pm: Jebel Ali Port – Handicap (TB) $80,000 (D) 1,400m