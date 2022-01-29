Godolphin’s Real World looks a class act after Group 2 Zabeel Mile win

Godolphin trainer Saeed bin Suroor has plenty of options for Real World after the five-year-old stretched his winning streak to five.

Returning from a highly successful European campaign where the son of Dark Angel romped to four wins in as many starts, Real World looked a class act to win the Group 2 Zabeel Mile on Week 3 of the Dubai World Cup Carnival at Meydan on Friday.

Always travelling well, Real World quickened to lead about 300 metres out and romped home as Godolphin racked up four winners on the night.

Charlie Appleby saddled three of those but Bin Suroor’s Real World bagged the most valuable prize.

“He was 90 per cent ready today,” Bin Suroor said of Real World. “He works every Thursday and he improves. He showed me he’s fit and ready to run.

“That’s why we ran him in the mile to get him ready for the races that are coming. He’s a nice horse for the future.

“Three weeks ago he worked in 1.12 [seconds], for six [furlongs]. He showed some speed there. That made him ready for his next work, and then we started him over seven furlongs.

“Tonight he run well and he finished his race good, we’ll see how he goes in the future.

“We’ll keep our options open for him and look for Group 1 races. He’s entered in Saudi Cup and also on Super Saturday, and perhaps the Dubai World Cup night between the turf and dirt, but the reason we run him tonight is just to get him ready for the coming dirt races.”

Daniel Tudhope took the ride on Real World for the unwell Frankie Dettori to bring him home ahead of Musabah Al Muhairi’s Al Fareeq and Appleby’s One Ruler by two and-a-half lengths and a neck respectively.

“He’s a proper horse, you see the size of him, he’s a big powerful horse,” Tudhope said.

“He might still be a little fresh but he’s won over 10 furlongs so I think he’ll probably be stronger at 10. It’s his first run for a few months and that should put him right. This is just a stepping stone to bigger and better targets.“

Adrie de Vries steers Shahama to win the UAE 1000 Guineas at Meydan on Friday, January 28, 2022. Photo: DHRIC

Fawzi Nass and Adrie de Vries – the trainer jockey partnership – celebrated Classic success with Shahama.

The Munnings filly scooped the UAE 1000 Guineas and in the process stretched her winning streak to three. Her next objective now firmly fixed on the UAE Oaks on February 18.

“Very impressed,” De Vries said. “The race went totally different than I expected. I thought there would be a helluva pace with three sprinters in there but they all had the same plan, I think.

”I wanted to take the pace out, which the outside draw helped me do and got me in a handy position. From there it was only a question of pushing the button and she answered every question.

“There’s plenty left in the tank. She’s only doing what you ask her to do I haven’t got serious with her yet.

“The Oaks looks the obvious next ace. I’m not afraid about going further, any distance up to a mile-and-a-quarter will suit her.

The UAE Derby on the Dubai World Cup night will also be another option for the $425,000 purchase.

“If that came along that’s up to Sheikh Khalid and Fawzi Nass,” De Vries said when asked.

Results:

6pm: Emaar Dubai Sprint – Conditions (TB) $60,000 (Turf) 1,200m

Winner: Batwan, Mickael Barzalona (jockey), Nicolas Caullery (trainer)

6.35pm: Graduate Stakes – Conditions (TB) $100,000 (Dirt) 1,600m

Winner: Discovery Island, Tadhg O’Shea, Bhupat Seemar

7.10pm: Al Khail Trophy – Listed (TB) $100,000 (T) 2,810m

Winner: Siskany, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby

7.45pm: UAE 1000 Guineas – Listed (TB) $150,000 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Shahama, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass

8.20pm: Zabeel Turf – Listed (TB) $100,000 (T) 2,000m

Winner: Star Safari, William Buick, Charlie Appleby

8.55pm: Downtown Dubai Cup – Rated Conditions (TB) $80,000 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Mubakker, Dane O’Neill, Doug Watson

9.30pm: Zabeel Mile – Group 2 (TB) $180,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: One World, Daniel Tudhope, Saeed bin Suroor

10.05pm: Dubai Sprint – Listed (TB) $100,000 (T) 1,200m

Winner: Man Of Promise, William Buick, Charlie Appleby