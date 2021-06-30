Home win 'something unique' for Fernando Alonso

The fist shot up in the air as soon as Fernando Alonso took the chequered flag to win the European Grand Prix before many of his fellow Spaniards on the streets of Valencia, Spain.

VALENCIA // The last time Fernando Alonso shed tears in a Formula One paddock was after capitulating his world championship lead in Abu Dhabi on the final day of the 2010 season.

Sunday, at the Valencia Street Circuit, the Spaniard's eyes were moist once more having fought his way up from 11th on the starting grid to triumph at a chaotic, captivating European Grand Prix in front of his compatriots.

"Winning this race in Spain is probably the best victory I ever felt in terms of emotions," Alonso said.

"Nothing can compare to this one."

The result saw the Ferrari driver regain the championship lead as he became the first man to win two races this season, ending a run of seven consecutive different winners.

The 30 year old passed the chequered flag ahead of Lotus's Kimi Raikkonen and Michael Schumacher of Mercedes-GP, before - exhausted and emotional - stopping his car in front of a grandstand packed with Spanish supporters, climbing out and waving his country's flag.

"It's really difficult to express in words what is the feeling at the moment," Alonso said, after weeping on the top step of the podium.

"Winning the home grand prix is something unique, a very special feeling. I had the opportunity in Barcelona in 2006 with Renault, but now with Ferrari, with the grandstands full of red, I'm feeling very proud."

The unprecedented eighth different winner that many hoped would arrive at Valencia Street Circuit did not materialise, but Sunday's result was as unpredictable as any of the seven grands prix that have preceded it this season. The circuit at Valencia, having failed to produce anything other than processional racing in its four previous events, furnished fans with a thrilling, enthralling race.

Sebastian Vettel, the world champion, had started on pole for the third successive year and, having enjoyed a flawless start, quickly put a seemingly unassailable margin between his Red Bull Racing RB8 and Lewis Hamilton's McLaren-Mercedes.

Alonso, starting from outside the top 10 at home for the first time since 2008, jumped up to eighth early on, but the race was Vettel's to lose.

On the 28th lap, and with Vettel leading Hamilton by more than 40 seconds, Jean-Eric Vergne of Toro Rosso collided with Caterham's Heikki Kovalainen while fighting for 17th position. As debris sprayed across the track, the safety car was deployed, effectively resurrecting a race that was otherwise all but over.

When the safety car pitted six laps later, Vettel's lead had vanished and Hamilton had slipped down the field following an error-ridden pit-stop. Romain Grosjean, the Lotus driver now running in second, was immediately passed by Alonso and within one circumnavigation of the 5.419km street circuit, the Spaniard inherited the lead as Vettel's alternator failed, forcing him to retire.

When Grosjean retired five laps later with the same problem, Alonso's closest rival appeared to be second-placed Hamilton, but he, too, saw his race end prematurely when he collided with Pastor Maldonado, giving Alonso a free run to the flag and the opportunity to give back to the 51,546 spectators who turned out to cheer on their national hero.

"I know it's not the best time in Spain at the moment, with the [financial] crisis and all the problems that people have," the two-time world champion said. "There are families who have made long trips to come here; they sleep in the car or in a caravan, they try to enjoy the race and [in qualifying], we didn't deliver what they were probably expecting.

"I think we have paid back a little bit - only a little bit - of the support that they gave us. Together with the football team and [tennis champion Rafael] Nadal, there is some kind of pride in being Spanish right now with sport, and I felt that I needed to do something special. It is a very emotional day."

The remarkable unravelling of events left Raikkonen running in second to claim a third podium of the season, while Schumacher claimed his first podium since returning from a three-year hiatus from the sport in 2010. The seven-time world champion revealed he had no idea he had even taken third until he passed the chequered flag.

"It is these moments that definitely you enjoy deeply, and it's just a wonderful feeling to be back after such a long time," Schumacher, who last finished on the podium in China in 2006, said.

"We were a couple of times close to it, and finally it happened in a very spectacular way and on a track where it is difficult to pass. But that is what I am here for, to be excited, hearing finally the message 'P3' is a sweet finish to an unexpected race."

Results Sunday for the Formula One European Grand Prix at the 5.4-kilometer (3.3-mile) Valencia Street Circuit with driver, country, car, laps completed and time:

1. Fernando Alonso, Spain, Ferrari, 57 laps, 1:44:16.649

2. Kimi Raikkonen, Finland, Lotus, 57, 6.4 seconds behind

3. Michael Schumacher, Germany, Mercedes, 57, 12.6

4. Mark Webber, Australia, Red Bull, 57, 13.6

5. Nico Hulkenberg, Germany, Force India, 57, 19.9

6. Nico Rosberg, Germany, Mercedes, 57, 21.1

7. Paul di Resta, Scotland, Force India, 57, 22.8

8. Jenson Button, England, McLaren, 57, 24.6

9. Sergio Perez, Sauber, 57, 27.7

10. Bruno Senna, Brazil, Williams, 57, 35.9

11. Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, Toro Rosso, 57, 37.0

12. Pastor Maldonado, Venzuela, Williams, 57, 54.6

13. Vitaly Petrov, Russia, Caterham, 57, 75.8

14. Heikki Kovalainen, Finland, Caterham, 57, 94.6

15. Charles Pic, France, Marussia, 57, 96.5

16. Felipe Massa, Brazil, Ferrari 56, 1 lap

17. Pedro de la Rosa, Spain, HRT, 56, 1 lap

18. Narain Karthikeyan, India, HRT, 56, 1 lap

Not Classified

19. Lewis Hamilton, England, McLaren, retired

20. Romain Grosjean, France, Lotus, retired

21. Sebastian Vettel, Germany, Red Bull, retired

22. Kamui Kobayashi, Japan, Sauber, retired

23. Jean-Eric Vergne, France, Toro Rosso, retired

Did Not Start

24. Timo Glock, Germany, Marussia

Driver Standings (After 8 of 20 races)

1. Fernando Alonso, Spain, Ferrari, 111 points.

2. Mark Webber, Australia, Red Bull, 91

3. Lewis Hamilton, England, McLaren, 88

4. Sebastian Vettel, Germany, Red Bull, 85

5. Nico Rosberg, Germany, Mercedes, 75

6. Kimi Raikkonen, Finland, Lotus, 73

7. Romain Grosjean, France, Lotus, 53

8. Jenson Button, England, McLaren, 49

9. Sergio Perez, Mexico, Sauber, 39

10. Pastor Maldonado, Venezuela, Williams, 29

11. Paul di Resta, Scotland, Force India, 27

12. Kamui Kobayashi, Japan, Sauber, 21

13. Michael Schumacher, Germany, Mercedes, 17

14. Nico Hulkenberg, Germany, Force India, 17

15. Bruno Senna, Brazil, Williams, 16

16. Felipe Massa, Brazil, Ferrari, 11

17. Jean-Eric Vergne, France, Toro Rosso, 4

18. Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, Toro Rosso, 2

Constructor Standings

1. Red Bull, 176 points

2. McLaren, 137

3. Lotus, 126

4. Ferrari, 122

5. Mercedes, 92

6. Sauber, 60

7. Williams, 45

8. Force India, 44

9. Toro Rosso, 6

What is safeguarding? “Safeguarding, not just in sport, but in all walks of life, is making sure that policies are put in place that make sure your child is safe; when they attend a football club, a tennis club, that there are welfare officers at clubs who are qualified to a standard to make sure your child is safe in that environment,” Derek Bell explains.

The figures behind the event 1) More than 300 in-house cleaning crew 2) 165 staff assigned to sanitise public areas throughout the show 3) 1,000+ social distancing stickers 4) 809 hand sanitiser dispensers placed throughout the venue

Race card 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (Turf) 1,600m

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre, six-cylinder Transmission: six-speed manual Power: 395bhp Torque: 420Nm Price: from Dh321,200 On sale: now

West Asia Premiership Dubai Hurricanes 58-10 Dubai Knights Eagles Dubai Tigers 5-39 Bahrain Jebel Ali Dragons 16-56 Abu Dhabi Harlequins

UAE and Russia in numbers UAE-Russia ties stretch back 48 years Trade between the UAE and Russia reached Dh12.5 bn in 2018 More than 3,000 Russian companies are registered in the UAE Around 40,000 Russians live in the UAE The number of Russian tourists travelling to the UAE will increase to 12 percent to reach 1.6 million in 2023

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

FIXTURES Monday, January 28

Why it pays to compare A comparison of sending Dh20,000 from the UAE using two different routes at the same time - the first direct from a UAE bank to a bank in Germany, and the second from the same UAE bank via an online platform to Germany - found key differences in cost and speed. The transfers were both initiated on January 30. Route 1: bank transfer The UAE bank charged Dh152.25 for the Dh20,000 transfer. On top of that, their exchange rate margin added a difference of around Dh415, compared with the mid-market rate. Total cost: Dh567.25 - around 2.9 per cent of the total amount Total received: €4,670.30 Route 2: online platform The UAE bank’s charge for sending Dh20,000 to a UK dirham-denominated account was Dh2.10. The exchange rate margin cost was Dh60, plus a Dh12 fee. Total cost: Dh74.10, around 0.4 per cent of the transaction Total received: €4,756 The UAE bank transfer was far quicker – around two to three working days, while the online platform took around four to five days, but was considerably cheaper. In the online platform transfer, the funds were also exposed to currency risk during the period it took for them to arrive.

Tightening the screw on rogue recruiters The UAE overhauled the procedure to recruit housemaids and domestic workers with a law in 2017 to protect low-income labour from being exploited. Only recruitment companies authorised by the government are permitted as part of Tadbeer, a network of labour ministry-regulated centres. A contract must be drawn up for domestic workers, the wages and job offer clearly stating the nature of work. The contract stating the wages, work entailed and accommodation must be sent to the employee in their home country before they depart for the UAE. The contract will be signed by the employer and employee when the domestic worker arrives in the UAE. Only recruitment agencies registered with the ministry can undertake recruitment and employment applications for domestic workers. Penalties for illegal recruitment in the UAE include fines of up to Dh100,000 and imprisonment But agents not authorised by the government sidestep the law by illegally getting women into the country on visit visas.

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre, six-cylinder Transmission: six-speed manual Power: 395bhp Torque: 420Nm Price: from Dh321,200 On sale: now

Fight Night FIGHT NIGHT Four title fights: Amir Khan v Billy Dib - WBC International title

Hughie Fury v Samuel Peter - Heavyweight co-main event

Dave Penalosa v Lerato Dlamini - WBC Silver title

Prince Patel v Michell Banquiz - IBO World title Six undercard bouts: Michael Hennessy Jr v Abdul Julaidan Fatah

Amandeep Singh v Shakhobidin Zoirov

Zuhayr Al Qahtani v Farhad Hazratzada

Lolito Sonsona v Isack Junior

Rodrigo Caraballo v Sajid Abid

Ali Kiydin v Hemi Ahio

