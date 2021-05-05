PGA Tour reportedly threatens bans if any stars join Premier Golf League

World No 1 Dustin Johnson is one of the players being linked with a breakaway golf tour. AFP

The PGA Tour has reportedly warned its members they will incur a suspension from the circuit and quite possibly a career ban should they join a much-publicised breakaway global tour.

Earlier this week, reports emerged that the Super Golf League, the recast Premier Golf League said to be backed financially by Saudi Arabia, had re-emerged with multi-million dollar offers to some of the game’s leading stars. World No 1 Dustin Johnson and former world No 1s Brooks Koepka and Justin Rose and five-time major champion Phil Mickelson were among the most prominent names reported to have been approached, with some outlets citing $30 million offers to join.

The Daily Telegraph reported the global tour would begin in September next year, which would almost certainly force players to leave the PGA Tour in favour of the new money-spinning circuit.

However, The Guardian reported late on Tuesday that the commissioner of the PGA Tour, Jay Monahan, had put forward forthrightly his stance on the breakaway league at a scheduled meeting with players at Quail Hollow, home of this week's PGA Tour event, the Wells Fargo Championship. The same report claimed the European Tour would employ a similarly firm stance. The two tours, the principal circuits in professional golf, confirmed last year a shared strategic alliance to work on global media rights and commercial opportunities. The European Tour's chief executive, Keith Pelley, had not long before said his circuit had turned down a "show-stopping offer" from the Premier Golf League (PGL).

Mooted for some time, the idea of the PGL gained serious traction early last year, with original plans comprising an 18-event schedule from January to September - 10 in the US, three in Europe, three in Asia, one each in the Middle East and Australia - featuring 48-player fields and $10m purses each week. The season would then end with a team championship, with 12 captains and players having shares in each franchise. The format was thought to include three-day tournaments with no cut.

While players were said to be intrigued by the proposal, a number of high-profile stars said publicly at the time that they would not take part, including then world No 1 Rory McIlroy.

However, the four-time major champion conceded in February last year: “I’m against it until there may come a day that I can’t be. If everyone else goes I might not have a choice.”

The Farewell Director: Lulu Wang Stars: Awkwafina, Zhao Shuzhen, Diana Lin, Tzi Ma Four stars

How to turn your property into a holiday home Ensure decoration and styling – and portal photography – quality is high to achieve maximum rates. Research equivalent Airbnb homes in your location to ensure competitiveness. Post on all relevant platforms to reach the widest audience; whether you let personally or via an agency know your potential guest profile – aiming for the wrong demographic may leave your property empty. Factor in costs when working out if holiday letting is beneficial. The annual DCTM fee runs from Dh370 for a one-bedroom flat to Dh1,200. Tourism tax is Dh10-15 per bedroom, per night. Check your management company has a physical office, a valid DTCM licence and is licencing your property and paying tourism taxes. For transparency, regularly view your booking calendar.

How to watch Ireland v Pakistan in UAE When: The one-off Test starts on Friday, May 11

What time: Each day’s play is scheduled to start at 2pm UAE time.

TV: The match will be broadcast on OSN Sports Cricket HD. Subscribers to the channel can also stream the action live on OSN Play.

RESULTS Men – semi-finals 57kg – Tak Chuen Suen (MAC) beat Phuong Xuan Nguyen (VIE) 29-28; Almaz Sarsembekov (KAZ) beat Zakaria Eljamari (UAE) by points 30-27. 67kg – Mohammed Mardi (UAE) beat Huong The Nguyen (VIE) by points 30-27; Narin Wonglakhon (THA) v Mojtaba Taravati Aram (IRI) by points 29-28. 60kg – Yerkanat Ospan (KAZ) beat Amir Hosein Kaviani (IRI) 30-27; Long Doan Nguyen (VIE) beat Ibrahim Bilal (UAE) 29-28 63.5kg – Abil Galiyev (KAZ) beat Truong Cao Phat (VIE) 30-27; Nouredine Samir (UAE) beat Norapat Khundam (THA) RSC round 3. 71kg​​​​​​​ – Shaker Al Tekreeti (IRQ) beat Fawzi Baltagi (LBN) 30-27; Amine El Moatassime (UAE) beat Man Kongsib (THA) 29-28 81kg – Ilyass Hbibali (UAE) beat Alexandr Tsarikov (KAZ) 29-28; Khaled Tarraf (LBN) beat Mustafa Al Tekreeti (IRQ) 30-27 86kg​​​​​​​ – Ali Takaloo (IRI) beat Mohammed Al Qahtani (KSA) RSC round 1; Emil Umayev (KAZ) beat Ahmad Bahman (UAE) TKO round

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

The Al Barzakh Festival takes place on Wednesday and Thursday at 7.30pm in the Red Theatre, NYUAD, Saadiyat Island. Tickets cost Dh105 for adults from platinumlist.net

Profile of Whizkey Date founded: 04 November 2017 Founders: Abdulaziz AlBlooshi and Harsh Hirani Based: Dubai, UAE Number of employees: 10+ Sector: AI, software Cashflow: Dh2.5 Million+ Funding stage: Series A

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

LA LIGA FIXTURES Saturday (All UAE kick-off times) Valencia v Atletico Madrid (midnight) Mallorca v Alaves (4pm) Barcelona v Getafe (7pm) Villarreal v Levante (9.30pm) Sunday Granada v Real Volladolid (midnight) Sevilla v Espanyol (3pm) Leganes v Real Betis (5pm) Eibar v Real Sociedad (7pm) Athletic Bilbao v Osasuna (9.30pm) Monday Real Madrid v Celta Vigo (midnight)

The biog Favourite food: Tabbouleh, greek salad and sushi Favourite TV show: That 70s Show Favourite animal: Ferrets, they are smart, sensitive, playful and loving Favourite holiday destination: Seychelles, my resolution for 2020 is to visit as many spiritual retreats and animal shelters across the world as I can Name of first pet: Eddy, a Persian cat that showed up at our home Favourite dog breed: I love them all - if I had to pick Yorkshire terrier for small dogs and St Bernard's for big

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

