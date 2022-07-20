Henrik Stenson stripped of European Ryder Cup captaincy

Henrik Stenson has been stripped of the European Ryder Cup captaincy as he gets set to join the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Ryder Cup Europe said: “Ryder Cup Europe today confirms that Henrik Stenson’s tenure as captain of Team Europe for the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy from September 25 – October 1, 2023, has been brought to an end with immediate effect.

“In light of decisions made by Henrik in relation to his personal circumstances, it has become clear that he will not be able to fulfil certain contractual obligations to Ryder Cup Europe that he had committed to prior to his announcement as captain on Tuesday March 15, 2022, and it is therefore not possible for him to continue in the role of Captain.

“Confirmation of the new 2023 European Ryder Cup captain will be made in due course. Ryder Cup Europe will be making no further comment on any aspect of the process until that time.”

Stenson, 46, is expected to compete in LIV Golf’s next event – its third since launch last month - to take place in New Jersey next week. The Swede, the 2016 Open champion and former world No 2, has played in five Ryder Cups and was vice-captain to Padraig Harrington last time out, in 2020.

Stenson has dropped to 171st in golf’s world rankings and is without a win in almost three years. He is rumoured to be receiving close to $50 million to sign up for LIV Golf.

On Tuesday, the new series confirmed 45 of their 48-man field for New Jersey, with Stenson almost certain to be among the final three names announced by the cut-off date on Thursday.