Zinedine Zidane reported to be leaving Real Madrid - 5 who could replace the Frenchman

Former Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has emerged as favourite to take charge of Real Madrid next season after Zinedine Zidane reportedly told his players he will leave the Spanish club at the end of the season.

Allegri, 53, has not coached since stepping down as Juventus boss at the end of the 2018/19 season after guiding the Old Lady to a fifth straight scudetto under his command

The Italian, who also guided AC Milan to the 2011 Serie A crown, is also being linked with his old job at Juve with Andrea Pirlo reportedly fighting to save his job.

Also in the running to replace Zidane is club legend Raul, who has been cutting his coaching teeth at Madrid's youth teams.

Above is a photo gallery of five candidates who could replace Zidane should the Frenchman step down.

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

