Spain v Sweden player ratings: Barcelona teen star Pedri best player on the pitch as Alvaro Morata and Marcus Berg struggle in attack

Luis Enrique's side held to a goalless draw in Seville in their Euro 2020 opener

Spain were unable to make their domination count against Sweden after being held to a goalless draw in their Euro 2020 opener in Seville on Monday.

The Spaniards outclassed Sweden in possession and Alvaro Morata fired a great chance just wide, but it was the Swedes that came closest to scoring as Alexander Isak's shot was deflected onto a post by Marcos Llorente just before halftime.

Spain's Euro 2020 plans were thrown into disarray when Sergio Busquets, right, tested positive for Covid-19. EPAAll eyes on Euro 2020 as sport takes cautious stride towards normality in Covid world

The second half had even less in the way of creative attacking football as Sweden did their best to run the clock down while making the occasional break, and Spain could not find a way through the massed yellow ranks of defenders.

The frustrating start to Euro 2020 for Spain follows a severely disrupted build-up, which saw the squad enter isolation and a parallel squad called up and placed in a separate training bubble following the positive Covid-19 tests of captain Sergio Busquets and Diego Llorente.

Spain will look to get their first win on the board when they play Group E rivals Poland in Seville on Saturday, while Sweden face Russia in St Petersburg the previous day.

Reflecting on Monday night's performances in the Estadio de La Cartuja, Andy Mitten has provided his player ratings for Spain and Nick Judd for Sweden in the photo gallery above.

To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.

Published: June 15, 2021 08:53 AM

