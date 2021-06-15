Spain v Sweden player ratings: Barcelona teen star Pedri best player on the pitch as Alvaro Morata and Marcus Berg struggle in attack

SPAIN PLAYER RATINGS: Unai Simon – 6. Started campaign as Spain’s third choice keeper and picked up Isak’s effort just before the break – via his post. That was Sweden’s only touch inside the penalty box in the first half. Sweden had the best chance of the second too. Reuters

Jordi Alba – 7. Spain’s third captain since the campaign began and led a side that were so utterly dominant in possession (83% in the first half), physically strong and fit. Had an astonishing 100 touches in the first hour and kept up his intensity getting forward and crossing well into time added on. Getty Images

Aymeric Laporte – 7. Followed up Spain’s attacks like a forward but the ball never fell to him. Started attacks but Spain’s issue was ahead of him, as well-organised and defensive Sweden held out, impressively so in the second half. AFP

Pau Torres – 7. Europa League talisman for Villarreal and competent in Seville for his country. Difficult to deal with Isak, but he’s a comfortable ball playing defender. Will have far tougher tests. PA

Diego Llorente – 6. Deflected Sweden’s first shot on goal onto the post after 41 minutes. Defended well when needed but not enough of Spain’s attacks came from down the right where he should have been more of a threat with Torres. AFP

Pedri – 8. Teen Barca star became the youngest ever player to represent Spain at a European championship. Central to Spain’s lively start as they tried to wear down the Swedish 4-4-2. Made quick runs forward and set up Moreno in the 88th minute and again for Alba in the 92nd. Spain’s most creative spark. Getty Images

Rodri – 6. Shot from distance after 43 as Spain pushed for an opener and while the Manchester City midfielder was the first player off as Luis Enrique tried different options to get the breakthrough, it was no slight on his stable performance. AFP

Koke – 7. Pushed high and wide to make crosses - a super one after 15 which should have resulted in Spain going ahead. Nearly scored himself six minutes later but shot with outside of his foot went past the post. Quieter in second. Reuters

Ferran Torres – 6. Thirteen goals for Manchester City this season. Started on the right, with limited impact. Moved to be the central forward when Morata went off. Until Morata, he won’t be the scapegoat of the Spanish media. EPA

Alvaro Morata – 5. Clever early runs and key to Spain winning the ball back high up the pitch early on. Had an excellent first half chance following a Swedish mix up. Morata put the ball wide - and his manager’s reaction showed he should have scored. Needs to score to keep his confidence up. PA

Dani Olmo – 6. Sneaked into a position between Sweden’s two central defenders to head towards goal after 15. Effort well saved, but he should have scored. Good shot on 44 that Olsen saved well. Further chances in second half. AFP

SUBS: Pablo Sarabia – 6. On for Morata after 66 minutes. Left footed player used on the right. Brilliant cross to Moreno on 90 – and should have scored from Alba’s cross two minutes later. Reuters

Thiago Alcantara – 6. On for Rodri after 66 and played as Spain’s deepest midfielder as the team faded after an impressive first half. AFP

Mikel Oyarzabal – N/A. On for Olmo on 74 as Spain sought magic to break down the obstinate Swedes. Getty Images

Gerard Moreno – N/A. On for Torres after 73 for his first experience of tournament football. Should have headed Sarabia’s cross past Olsen in the 90th minute but headed towards his feet. AP

Fabian Ruiz – N/A. On for Koke after 87. EPA

Robin Olsen 7 – Made a fantastic save to deny Olmo following the striker’s close-range header. He was then fortunate to deny Olmo again, doing just about enough to deflect the ball onto the post. Made a late save to deny Moreno, too. PA

Mikael Lustig 5 – Had 18 touches in the first half, the most of any of Sweden’s outfield players, which tells you all you need to know about how little they saw of the ball. He worked tirelessly out of possession, though, and was shattered in the second half, and later replaced. Reuters

Victor Lindelof 7 – His long throws provided rare opportunities to attack the Spain box. At the other end, he stood firm and displayed excellent concentration despite being under pressure for long periods. Reuters

Marcus Danielson 7 – Made a great interception to deny Morata, timing his challenge to perfection. He later misjudged Alba’s pass into the box, though, and left Morata with a one-on-one chance, which the Spaniard missed. That one mistake was the only blot. In the last 20 minutes, he made another crucial intervention to deny Olmo. PA

Ludwig Augustinsson 6 – Looked solid at the back, though was fortunate on occasion when Spain’s heavy passing in the final third meant he got away with missing Llorente’s runs. Reuters

Sebastian Larsson 6 – The 36-year-old lacked the intensity to pressure Spain in possession in the first half. However, he was much better in the second, and contributed to frustrating the Spaniards. AP

Albin Ekdal 6 – Made some fairly heavy duty challenges early on but was crucial in keeping Spain at bay throughout. Always outnumbered but battled on. EPA

Kristoffer Olsson 7 – Made a crucial interception with Spain looking to cut the ball back from the touchline, but was then guilty of losing possession straight away as Spain pressed. A mixed performance, but disciplined. EPA

Emil Forsberg 5 – In a rare foray towards Spain’s goal in the first half, after the home side cleared from the box to Forsberg, he hit his shot high and wide. Opportunities were few and far between, which is probably why he was caught rolling on the floor in frustration following Berg’s close-range miss. Reuters

Marcus Berg 5 – He was a bystander throughout but worked tirelessly to try and win the ball back. He had one glorious opportunity in the second half following great footwork from Isak, but he couldn’t convert from close range. He was soon replaced following his miss. AP

Alexander Isak 7 – La Liga’s young player of the year barely touched the ball inside the first 40 minutes, such was Spain’s dominance. That was until he had the best chance of the first half. He fashioned a shooting opportunity after leaving his defender on the floor, but his close-range effort was cleared off the line by Llorente and rebounded off the post. AFP

SUBS: Robin Quaison (Berg, 69) 4 – A change that made no difference, for Quaison made little impact. PA

Viktor Claesson (Isak, 69) 6 – The Krasnodar midfielder brought some energy when it came to harassing Spain in the middle of the park. PA

Emil Krafth (Lustig, 75) N/A – Struggled to get close to the Spaniards as they applied an increasing amount of pressure in the last 15 minutes. Reuters

Pierre Bengtsson (Forsberg, 84) N/A – Got the nod ahead of Ken Sema for the last five minutes, but made little impact. EPA