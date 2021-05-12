Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed congratulates Manchester City on Premier League triumph

City owner celebrates his fifth title in ten years

Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed at the Etihad Stadium before attendance was restricted. PA

John McAuley
May 12, 2021

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, has congratulated Manchester City on sealing their third Premier League title in four years.

The club were crowned English champions on Tuesday night, when Manchester United's 2-1 defeat to Leicester City guaranteed the trophy with three rounds to spare. As it stands, Manchester City hold an unassailable 10-point lead at the summit.

The success marks the club’s fifth title in the Premier League era, all of which have come in the past 10 seasons and under Sheikh Mansour’s ownership.

“I congratulate the fans of Manchester City in England and in every country of the world who stood behind the team throughout its journey in a difficult season due to the coronavirus pandemic,” Sheikh Mansour tweeted early on Wednesday.

"I also thank the management, the players, the team coach and all the staff at the club for winning the Premier League, and I hope that this wonderful achievement will be a catalyst for more titles."
After a disappointing start to the season, which saw them languish eighth in the standings, City embarked on a 19-match unbeaten run in the league to place themselves in pole position to become champions. That sequence was part of a club record-equalling 28 matches unbeaten in all competitions, including 21 consecutive victories.

Last month, Pep Guardiola's side won the League Cup for the fifth time in six seasons, while later this month they contest a first Champions League final in the club's history.

That match takes place against Premier League rivals Chelsea on May 29, with a venue yet to be confirmed. The match, the showpiece fixture on the European club football calendar, was originally scheduled for Istanbul, but Uefa decided to move the game after Turkey was placed on England's red travel list.

Celebrations at Eithad Stadium

SOCCER Man City Fans celebrate at the Etihad Stadium after Manchester City were crowned Premier League champions. PA (PA)

