Sevilla to Istanbul: Chelsea's march to the Champions League final – in pictures

Sp07 MAY Chelsea-1 Chelsea's Champions League journey started with an uninspiring 0-0 draw with Sevilla at Stamford Bridge on October 20. AFP (AFP/AFP)

Thomas Tuchel believes Chelsea will be brimming with-confidence against Manchester City in the Champions League final.

Timo Werner and Mason Mount's goals sunk Real Madrid 2-0 at Stamford Bridge in Wednesday's semi-final second leg, for a 3-1 aggregate victory.

Pep Guardiola's City had been installed as favourites for the May 29 clash in Istanbul even before Chelsea's second leg clash with Madrid had kicked off.

But Blues boss Tuchel steered Chelsea to a 1-0 FA Cup semi-final win over Manchester City and he admitted that FA Cup win has boosted their confidence.

"Not the upper hand but it gives us a good feeling, and self-confidence," he said. "We played that semi-final on the edge, and we used it.

"Bayern Munich and Manchester City are the benchmark across Europe, and we want to close that gap, which we managed in a one-off performance in that FA Cup match. And we'll need to do that again.

"It is the highest level we can face against Man City. So yes, we will arrive with self confidence and with a positive energy in Istanbul."

It is a remarkable turnaround for Chelsea under Tuchel after sacking club legend Frank Lampard in January.

Despite indifferent Premier League form, Lampard masterminded Chelsea's safe passage into the Champions League knockout stages, after they started their group matches with a 0-0 draw against Sevilla on October 20.

MATCH INFO World Cup 2022 qualifier UAE v Indonesia, Thursday, 8pm Venue: Al Maktoum Stadium, Dubai

