Robin Gosens, Serge Gnabry and Kai Havertz train with Germany ahead of Hungary clash at Euro 2020 – in pictures

Hungary next up for Low's squad, who are still buzzing from their superb win over Portugal in Group F

Germany were back on the training pitch on Monday, fresh from their superlative win over Portugal at Euro 2020.

After losing their opening game 1-0 to France, Joachim Low's side needed a big performance against the reigning champions – and they certainly did not disappoint.

Read More

MUNICH, GERMANY - JUNE 19: Robin Gosens of Germany celebrates after scoring their side's fourth goal during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Group F match between Portugal and Germany at Football Arena Munich on June 19, 2021 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)Portugal v Germany player ratings: Bruno Fernandes 4, Cristiano Ronaldo 8; Robin Gosens 9, Serge Gnabry 8

Germany's thrilling 4-2 victory in Munich was arguably the performance of the tournament so far and thrust left-wingback Robin Gosens firmly into the spotlight after a man-of-the-match display.

The Atalanta player scored one and set-up two, while special mention should also go to Joshua Kimmick on the other flank, plus attackers Kai Havertz and Serge Gnabry who all tormented Portugal throughout.

The team looked in good spirits at their training camp in Herzogenaurach as Low prepares his team for the final group-stage game against Hungary on Wednesday.

France currently top the 'Group of Death' with four points, with Germany second on three – level with Portugal – while Hungary sit bottom of the pile with a single point.

Updated: June 21, 2021 05:36 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, July 19, 2020. Eid Al Adha Corniche lights. Victor Besa / The National Section: NA Reporter:

Eid Al Adha 2021: when will the holiday begin in the UAE?

Heritage
An Iraqi worker is seen during the reconstruction of the "Al Hadba" leaning minaret in Mosul’s war-ravaged old town, on December 15, 2019. AFP

Four years after ISIS, reconstruction of Mosul sites remains a priority

Iraq
Regent's flagship seaglider vehicle aims to safely transport commercial passengers by 2025. Courtesy Regent

Why commuting in a flying ferry between Abu Dhabi and Dubai might one day be possible

Travel
The new Land Cruiser 300 with Abu Dhabi Police signage. Photo: Al Futtaim

Dubai and Abu Dhabi police forces get Toyota's 2022 Land Cruiser

Transport
Pupils in public schools will return to in-person classes in the next academic year. Wam

UAE public schools to return to in-person classes for next academic year as majority of staff vaccinated

Education
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read