Robin Gosens, Serge Gnabry and Kai Havertz train with Germany ahead of Hungary clash at Euro 2020 – in pictures

Germany were back on the training pitch on Monday, fresh from their superlative win over Portugal at Euro 2020.

After losing their opening game 1-0 to France, Joachim Low's side needed a big performance against the reigning champions – and they certainly did not disappoint.

Germany's thrilling 4-2 victory in Munich was arguably the performance of the tournament so far and thrust left-wingback Robin Gosens firmly into the spotlight after a man-of-the-match display.

The Atalanta player scored one and set-up two, while special mention should also go to Joshua Kimmick on the other flank, plus attackers Kai Havertz and Serge Gnabry who all tormented Portugal throughout.

The team looked in good spirits at their training camp in Herzogenaurach as Low prepares his team for the final group-stage game against Hungary on Wednesday.

France currently top the 'Group of Death' with four points, with Germany second on three – level with Portugal – while Hungary sit bottom of the pile with a single point.