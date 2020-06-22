Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City already have the firepower to replace Leroy Sane

Manchester City's Leroy Sane has been heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich. Getty

Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City do not need to buy to replace Leroy Sane if the winger goes in the summer.

Sane has refused City's offers of a new contract and is set to leave the Etihad Stadium either at the end of the current campaign or when his deal expires in 2021.

City say they will not let Sane leave for a cut-price fee, but Bayern Munich, who wanted the Germany international last summer, are expected to return with another offer.

But Guardiola believes that Sane’s departure could give more game time to Phil Foden and Gabriel Jesus as he said that they, along with Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez, can fill the void on the flank.

The City manager also believes a winger will not be his top target in the transfer market, as he wondered how much the Covid-19 crisis will affect his budget.

He said: “Leroy is our player. I don’t know if he is going to leave this summer or at the end of his contract, but we have enough good players up front.

"Gabriel and Phil Foden can play on the left, we have Raheem there. We have big, talented players up front. Most of them are in good, healthy condition, like Phil, Riyad, Gabriel and Raheem. They can play quite regularly for a long period of time.”

With Sane injured – although he could make his first appearance of the season against Burnley on Monday night – Sterling has operated almost exclusively on the left this season, scoring 21 goals, while Jesus plays as a winger for Brazil, and Guardiola is keen to select him alongside Sergio Aguero.

Foden was already earmarked for a bigger role next season when David Silva leaves and, while generally a midfielder, he showed his versatility by turning in a man-of-the-match display against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup final while playing as a winger.

A few months ago, City were expected to be busy in the summer transfer market, with a left-back and a central defender thought to be targets.

And Guardiola said that recruiting a winger would not be the main aim, explaining: “I think we have other priorities. And I don’t know, after coronavirus, if the situation economically and financially for the clubs is changing. We’re going to see at the end of this season.”

City had set their sights on a centre-back last summer, but were not willing to match the world-record £80 million (Dh363m) fee Manchester United paid for Harry Maguire.

With Aymeric Laporte missing much of the current campaign through injury and John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi enduing difficult seasons, a need for reinforcements has been apparent, but Guardiola is unsure if City can fund a deal.

Kevin De Bruyne is Manchester City's top earner on £320,833 per week. Manchester City have continued to pay their players and staff full salaries during the coronavirus-enforced shutdown.

“The places I was, Barcelona, Bayern [Munich] and here, when the club say we cannot afford it, we cannot afford it," he said. "Maybe in the next two months the team will make a step forward and we stay with the same people.”

Benjamin Mendy excelled in Wednesday's 3-0 win against Arsenal but the Frenchman's spell in Manchester has been marred by injury. Like Sane, he can offer genuine width on the left, but Guardiola feels it is too soon to know if City can rely on his fitness.

“He has a special quality, with his energy and his potential,” he said. “As a left-back he is an extraordinary player. For Benji, it is about being fit. He loves to play football, being on the pitch.

"He handles the pressure really well on the big stage. He’s a player we can count on [when fit] but we could not count on him for two years and that’s a long time.”

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Emergency phone numbers in the UAE Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

