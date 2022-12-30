Pele and Marcello Lippi lead football greats in Match of Friendship in Dubai - in pictures

Some of the biggest names in football competed in Hublot's Match of Friendship in Dubai in the run-up to the 2018 Fifa World Cup.

With 60 days to go until the tournament in Russia, the two teams, one led by Brazil legend Pele and the other by Italy's World Cup-winning manager Marcello Lippi, competed on a specially constructed pitch at the Dubai Opera Hanging Garden.

Pele's team comprised goalkeeper Dida, a 2002 World Cup winner, former Ireland forward Robbie Keane, former AC Milan and Brazil defender Serginho, former Chelsea captain Marcel Desailly, former Real Madrid full-back Michel Salgado, and UAE international Majed Hassan.

On Lippi's team, former Italy internationals Marco Amelia, Marco Materazzi, Gianluca Zambrotta were joined by former Real Madrid midfielder Christian Karembeu and former Saudi Arabia striker Sami Al Jaber.

The match ended an an 11-11 draw.

The National's photographer Anna Nielsen was at the Match of Friendship to capture the action. Scroll through the photo gallery above to check out the best pictures. To move on to the next image, click on the arrows, or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.

This article was originally published on April 16, 2018.