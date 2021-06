Nine clubs sanctioned by Uefa over Super League project as Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus hold out

Uefa announced sanctions against nine of the 12 clubs behind the aborted Super League project after the clubs "apologised".

European football's governing body said that "in a spirit of reconciliation" the nine clubs had agreed to a "Club Commitment Declaration" and accepted a five per cent cut in their European revenue for one season and acknowledged their "mistakes".

However, three clubs, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus, did not sign the declaration.

Uefa said it "reserved all rights to take whatever action it deems appropriate against those clubs that have so far refused to renounce the so-called 'Super League'."

It concluded: "The matter will promptly be referred to the competent Uefa disciplinary bodies."

The maximum punishment Uefa can impose on the three rebel clubs is a two-year ban from European competition.

However, their options are clouded by a ruling from a commercial court in Madrid on April 20.

The court banned Uefa and Fifa from making any moves to block a Super League or taking any disciplinary measures against the clubs, players or officials involved.

It is also unclear what penalties the clubs that have withdrawn may owe to the remaining clubs for breaking their agreement to join the Super league.

The nine clubs that opted out of the project - Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan and, the last to withdraw, AC Milan - have agreed to a series of "reintegration measures".

"These clubs recognised their mistakes quickly and have taken action to demonstrate their contrition and future commitment to European football," said Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin.

"The same cannot be said for the clubs that remain involved in the so-called 'Super League' and Uefa will deal with those clubs subsequently."

The nine have agreed to forego five per cent of their revenue from Uefa competitions for one season and pay, between them, a €15-million ($18.25 million) donation to support grassroots and youth football in Europe.

A spokesperson for Manchester United confirmed the Glazer family, which owns the club, would cover their club's share of both sums.

They also committed to participating in Uefa competitions for which they qualify and agreed to pay fines of €100m if they ever seek to play in an "unauthorised" competition.

"It takes a strong organisation to admit making a mistake especially in these days of trial by social media. These clubs have done just that," said Ceferin.

"In accepting their commitments and willingness to repair the disruption they caused, Uefs wants to put this chapter behind it and move forward in a positive spirit."

Earlier on Friday, Manchester United co-chairman Joel Glazer wrote to his club's fans saying he was "personally humbled" by their reactions and understood "why our initial support for the European Super League left you feeling angry and let down."

"I would like to reiterate my sincere apology for the mistakes that were made," he said.

MATCH INFO Manchester United 1 (Rashford 36') Liverpool 1 (Lallana 84') Man of the match: Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Sri Lanka squad for tri-nation series Angelo Mathews (c), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Janith Perera, Thisara Perera, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Shehan Madushanka, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan and Wanidu Hasaranga

Info What: 11th edition of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship When: December 27-29, 2018 Confirmed: men: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Kevin Anderson, Dominic Thiem, Hyeon Chung, Karen Khachanov; women: Venus Williams Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae, Virgin megastores or call 800 86 823

Profile of Hala Insurance Date Started: September 2018 Founders: Walid and Karim Dib Based: Abu Dhabi Employees: Nine Amount raised: $1.2 million Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers

WandaVision Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany Directed by: Matt Shakman Rating: Four stars

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

