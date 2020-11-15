Liverpool and England great Ray Clemence dies aged 72

Former Liverpool and England goalkeeper Ray Clemence has died aged 72, his family said on Sunday.

Clemence, who been living with advanced prostate cancer since 2005, was one of the best goalkeepers of his generation, winning three European Cups and five First Division titles during 14 years at Liverpool.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 34 SOCCER Clemence File photo dated 12-05-1981. England's Ray Clemence, right, and Brazil's Socrates lead their respective teams out before the international friendly at Wembley Stadium. Former Liverpool, Tottenham and England goalkeeper Clemence died on Sunday at the age of 72. PA Wire. (PA)

He is survived by his wife Veronica, son Stephen - a former player himself and now a coach at Newcastle United - and daughters Sarah and Julie.

"With great sadness, we write to let you know that Ray Clemence passed away peacefully today, surrounded by his loving family," a statement from the Clemence family said.

"After fighting so hard, for such a long time, he's now at peace and in no more pain.

"The family would like to say a huge thank you, for all the love and support that he's received over the years.

"He was loved so much by us all and he will never be forgotten."

Liverpool paid tribute to Clemence on their Twitter account.

"We're deeply saddened by the passing of one of the greatest-ever goalkeepers, Ray Clemence. The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool Football Club are with Ray's family and many friends. Rest in peace, Ray Clemence," a statement said.

Clemence moved to Anfield in 1967 from Scunthorpe and would go on to establish himself as a key component in one of the greatest football teams of the 20th century.

He was the last line of defence as the Reds won their first European Cup in 1977 and was also in goal in their 1978 and 1981 European Cup final triumphs. He also helped Liverpool clinch the Uefa Cup in 1973 and 1976 as the Merseysiders established themselves as one of Europe's elite teams.

Clemence played under the club's two most successful managers - Bill Shankly and Bob Paisley, winning the 1974 FA Cup with the former as well as the 1981 League Cup under the latter.

Clemence joined Tottenham Hotspur in 1981, aged 32, for a fee of £300,000 and won another Uefa Cup and the FA Cup in his seven-year stay in North London.

I’m absolutely devastated to be told of the sad news that @RayClem1 has just passed away we were rivals but good friends Ray was a brilliant goalkeeper with a terrific sense of humour I will miss him a great deal as we’ve kept friends long after retiring RIP my friend pic.twitter.com/KwpCbtrErC — Peter Shilton (@Peter_Shilton) November 15, 2020

Clemence won 61 England caps, but would undoubtedly had many more had he not been competing with Peter Shilton, who accumulated 125, for the number one shirt.

In all Clemence would win more than 20 major trophies to become one of the most decorated British footballers of all time.

After retiring in 1988, Clemence served on the Tottenham coaching staff, managed Barnet and then worked as England's goalkeeping coach.

A message from Ray's family:



“After fighting so hard, for such a long time, he’s now at peace and in no more pain. The family would like to say a huge thank you for the love and support he’s received over the years. He was loved so much by us all and will never be forgotten.” pic.twitter.com/s157vIN3Vg — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 15, 2020

"We are extremely saddened to learn that former Three Lions goalkeeper and coach Ray Clemence has passed away at the age of 72," a statement from the English Football Association said.

"All of our thoughts are with Ray's family, friends and former clubs at this time."

England players will wear black armbands during their Nations League game in Belgium on Sunday and will pay tribute to Clemence before Wednesday's match against Iceland at Wembley.

