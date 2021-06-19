Joachim Low gets serious as Germany fight for survival against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in Euro 2020 - in pictures

Coach plots to avoid another early exit after opening defeat

Germany coach Joachim Low was getting serious in training with Germany in danger of another early exit from a major tournament.

The Germans face Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in Euro 2020 on Saturday evening and another defeat would leave them on the brink of elimination after their opening loss to France.

Germany crashed out of the 2018 World Cup in the group stage and Low was intent on getting his message across as they tuned up for their game at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Low is confident his side can turn things around before they meet Hungary in the final group game, saying: "The pressure is always the same, it doesn't matter who we are playing against, and we can cope with it.

"We have to do things better, we didn't create enough against France and that is what we have been working on for the last few days.

"The ambition and the determination of the team remain exemplary. That's why we know we can turn things around. If we can be more vigorous up front, we will be able to beat Portugal."

Low is expected to change with his line-up and striker Timo Werner replacing his Chelsea team-mate Kai Havertz, who had a quiet night against France.

Leon Goretzka, who is returning from injury, is likely to come off the bench at some stage to bolster the midfield, but Low confirmed the Bayern Munich star will not start.

Against Portugal, Low expects a "well drilled and strong opponent like France" and warned "we can't afford not to be wide awake, not even for a second."

Joshua Kimmich, who is set to start at right-back, said it is up to the Germans to find and exploit Portugal's weaknesses.

"We want to focus specifically on our own strengths," said Kimmich. "Against France, we got into spaces we wanted to occupy, but we didn't finish our chances.

"We want to do better against Portugal. Every team has weaknesses and we want to show that."

Published: June 19, 2021 01:40 PM

