Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey train with Wales ahead of France friendly – in pictures

Wales continue their preparations for this summer's Euro 2020 finals with a friendly against France in Nice on Wednesday.

The Welsh finished second in qualifying Group E, three points behind Croatia, to seal a place in the finals for the second successive tournament. France finished top of Group H, winning eight of their ten matches, two points clear of second-placed Turkey.

Wales interim manager Robert Page has a few fitness concerns ahead of the game at the Allianz Riviera. Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey and Tottenham defender Ben Davies are among those recovering from injuries.

“Aaron’s not played the amount of minutes he would have liked in Italy, so we’ve got to be sympathetic," said Page.

“We can’t push him to start with. What we need is to have that squad ready for that first game against Switzerland. Ben Davies is another. It’s just common sense, having a plan in place.”

On the prospect of taking on the reigning World Cup winners, Page added: "It's a great test for us. We're going to face similar opposition in Switzerland [in Wales' Euro opener on June 12] with the way they press, so that will be useful.

"It's a big ask. There will be times when they have a lot of the ball. But we know in transition, we have players who can hurt the opposition.

"We've got players who need minutes, so it might not be the starting XI [for Euro 2020]."

After the French game, Page's side take on Albania on Saturday in Cardiff, before the opening game of the finals against the Swiss. Turkey and Italy are Wales' other opponents in the Euros.

UAE squad Rohan Mustafa (captain), Ashfaq Ahmed, Ghulam Shabber, Rameez Shahzad, Mohammed Boota, Mohammed Usman, Adnan Mufti, Shaiman Anwar, Ahmed Raza, Imran Haider, Qadeer Ahmed, Mohammed Naveed, Amir Hayat, Zahoor Khan

Kalra's feat Becomes fifth batsman to score century in U19 final

The specs: 2019 Lincoln MKC Price, base / as tested: Dh169,995 / Dh192,045 Engine: Turbocharged, 2.0-litre, in-line four-cylinder Transmission: Six-speed automatic Power: 253hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 389Nm @ 2,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 10.7L / 100km

MATCH INFO Uefa Nations League League A, Group 4

Spain v England, 10.45pm (UAE)

