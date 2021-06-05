Euro 2020: Where to watch all matches in Abu Dhabi and Dubai

Euro 2020 kicks off on Friday, June 11 with Italy taking on Turkey in in Rome in Group A.

Having failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, it will be Italy's first tournament football since exiting Euro 2016 on penalties to Germany.

Turkey's last tournament match was also at Euro 2016, though they failed to make it out of the group stage.

Below is a list of places in Abu Dhabi and Dubai screening all matches throughout the month-long tournament.

ABU DHABI

Abu Dhabi Golf Club

Drop into the Abu Dhabi Golf Club from Friday, June 11 and take advantage of their six screens, as well as a mammoth seventh, which will be showing every game from the tournament. Holders of the Fan Zone Card will get drinks for as low as Dh25. And while you're waiting for kick-off, enjoy some foosball, darts and pool on offer to while away the time.

Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Khalifa City A (056 536 2230).

Blu Sky Lounge and Grill

The Manchester City supporters bar turns its attentions from the Premier League champions to the great and the good of European international football. Find a spot in front of one of the 14 screens and take advantage of the various drinks promotions on offer.

Southern Sun Abu Dhabi (02 818 4888).

Blu Sky Lounge & Grill

Cooper's Bar & Restaurant

A reliable haunt throughout the football season, Cooper's is all systems go for the Euros. With screens everywhere you look, finding room to watch the games should be no problem and there are offers and prizes on the go throughout.

Park Rotana, Al Salam Street (02 657 3325).

Hamilton's Gastropub

If unlimited wings and sausages is your bag, then drop into Hamilton's and settle down in front of one of their nine big screens before kick-off. Get 50 per cent off selected house drinks from Saturday to Thursday from 5pm to 7pm.

Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas, Saadiyat Island (02 697 0000).

McGettigan's

It's business as usual for this famous Irish haunt where you can take advantage of its seven screens to catch all the action from this summer's games. Enjoy their happy hours with special discount on selected drinks running daily from 3pm to 8pm while matches are being played.

Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi (02 698 8137).

Ray's Bar

You can hit some new highs watching the football on the 62nd floor of Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers. Daily happy hours and a sports bar menu will be available for every match being shown on the big screens.

Daily 5pm-1am. Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers (0 2 811 5666).

Saadiyat Beach Club

Saadiyat Beach Club

Enjoy the football from the comfort of the swimming pool over at the beautiful Saadiyat Beach. The Abu Dhabi Euro 2020 package entry fee is Dh199 for men and Dh120 for women, both with Dh100 back in credit against food and beverages.

Saadiyat Island (02 656 3500).

Stars N Bars

A special Euro 2020 menu has been carefully put together with various mains and drinks combos available for selection. Dh89 (main and one drink), Dh109 (main and two drinks), Dh129 (main and three drinks).

Yas Marina (02 565 0101).

Ray's Bar

Stills

A dedicated fan zone with the biggest screen on Yas Island and a daily raffle draw during the action ... What more do you want? A Dh40 fan card will give the holder 50 per cent discount on selected drinks from 3pm onwards, as well as 30 per cent off the à la carte menu

Daily from 3pm. Crowne Plaza Yas Island (02 656 3066).

Ybar

Get yourself down to Ybar at the double, where the happy hour runs from 3pm until 9pm and is buy one get one free. Drinks buckets are going for Dh99 or enjoy a burger and drink for Dh89.

Yas Island Rotana, Yas Island (02 656 4000).

DUBAI

Barasati

A favourite haunt to watch live sport and for the Euros, Barasati has the fan zone tent back up, which has taken over the entire middle deck of the popular venue, plus spectators can enjoy free pool and beach access before kick-off.

Le Meridien Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina (04 318 1313).

BFF Pub and Sports Bar

BFF Pub and Sports Bar

Billed as the ultimate fan zone experience, the supporters’ hub is made up of 20 screens, a professional football simulator, plus your usual snooker, pool, darts and table football. Keep your eyes open for various food and drinks promotions, plus you can book a VIP dining room, complete with private screen, that is available for groups of up to 10.

Oaks, Ibn Battuta Gate Hotel (052 177 7541).

Football Central

The purpose-built pavilion will ensure guests can soak up the atmosphere in safety and will feature everything supporters need for a sporting summer to remember. Matches will be screened across extra-large screens, alongside a score of fan-favourite food and beverage options.

Football Central, Emirates Golf Club (04 417 9999)

Garden on 8

The outdoor garden terrace is covered over the summer and there are 12 screens to keep track of the action, exclusively reserved for the football. A two-for-one happy hour runs from 4pm until 8pm, and you can also enjoy a burger with fries, popcorn and a drink for Dh99.

Media One Hotel, Media City (04 427 1000).

La Baie

The chic venue is being transformed into a Euro 2020 zone this summer. There are six large screens, alongside a mammoth screen at the adults’ only pool loads of special offers to check out. It’s also hosting exclusive themed events for the semi-finals and final including live DJ sets.

The Ritz-Carlton Dubai, JBR (04 318 6150).

Perry & Blackwelder

DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai Jumeirah Beach

Drop into the renowned Football Village where fans can savour all the action from the comfort of the hotel's infinity pool area close to the beach that is dominated by a huge HD screen. There are also a host of other screens dotted around the open-air venue. Take advantage of their great deals throughout the tournament with all entrance fees redeemable against food and drink and happy hour, early bird and half-time offers.

DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai Jumeirah Beach (055 166 8092)

Perry & Blackwelder’s Original Smokehouse

All the action will be shown live on 12 screens across the venue, while guests can enjoy a line-up of special F&B offers. Burgers include Smoky Mountain Burger, Old Fashioned P&B Burger, Chicken Burger and Beyond Burger, all of which are served with smoky fries and coleslaw.

Perry & Blackwelder’s – Souk Madinat Jumeirah (800 666353)

Qube Sports Bar

Qube Sports Bar

A slick venue to enjoy the action with 16 high-definition LCD screens and four-sided ‘Qube’ Projectors awaiting fans (Dh600 minimum spend for a table of four). There are also Indo-American sharing platters (Dh150) available to keep the hunger pangs away, plus foosball, pool tables, dartboards and shuffle boards to keep you entertained between games.

Qube Sports Bar, Meydan Hotel, (04 381 3300).

Reform Social & Grill

One of Dubai's most popular gastropubs boasts a huge beer garden which overlooks The Lakes and a menu of classic British pub dishes. Dh199 minimum spend for one game, Dh349 for two.

Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes (04 454 2638).

Sports Central

Support your team through our National Dish menu, featuring a score of dishes from around the continent. With everything from Fish & Chips from England, Schnitzel from Austria, to Parma Arugula Pizza from Italy, Sports Central & Sports Bar will give you all the patriotic vibes you need as you cheer your team on! Combine your national dish with a pint of local hops for just Dh95.

Sports Central at Jumeirah Golf Estates, (04 586 7777)

The Arena by Phileas Fogg

The Arena by Phileas Fogg

A huge marquee is being set up for fans, live interviews with former international players, DJ’s, competitions and its very own Fantasy League. Various offers on food, drinks and a combination of both. All-day happy hour with drinks start at Dh29

Daily 4pm-2am (21 and over only). Montgomerie Golf Academy, Emirates Hills (04 572 4477).

The Huddle Sports Bar & Grill

More screens than you can shake a stick at – 24 – so there is little chance of missing any of the action. Enjoy all-day happy hours with drinks starting from Dh29 plus special offers on food including Kebab platters starting at Dh99.

Citymax Bur Dubai (050 100 7065).

The Irish Village

The Irish Village

Both its Garhoud and Studio City venues will be showing all the action this summer, with a burger and drink deal is going for Dh99 one hour before and after each game, with a bucket of four drinks at Dh119. Fans will also have a chance to win a trip to Liverpool's Anfield stadium just by taking a photo of themselves while watching the match.

Studio One Hotel, Studio City (04 241 8444) / Garhoud (04 282 4750).

The Study

Football’s coming home to Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, as the ultimate neighbourhood hangout invites all sports fans to enjoy Euro 2020 at Dubai’s newest venue, The Study, situated at the hotel’s P2 area.

The Study – Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens (04 519 1111)

Shades

No escaping the action here with all games shown indoors and outdoors in a venue covered in flags to get you into the spirit of the occasion, along with the usual mighty range of offers on drinks and food.

Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa, Dubai Marina (04 316 5550).

Wavebreaker Beach Bar

Offering indoor and outdoor seating with temperature coolers, Wavebreaker Beach Bar and Grill will be covering all the matches live on the giant screen right in the garden and on the multiple screens at the beachside bar.

Hilton Dubai Jumeirah (04 318 2319