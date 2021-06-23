Euro 2020 fixtures and schedule: Who will England face in last-16?

The group stage of Euro 2020 is almost complete with just a few results left to determine who will face who in the last-16.

It's been a safe passage so far for traditionally strong nations such as Italy, England and the Netherlands, while the likes of Spain and Portugal haven't found it quite so straightforward.

Who has qualified for the last-16?

Italy are through as impressive winners of Group A, while Gareth Bale's Wales as well as Switzerland are also through - the latter as one of the four best third-placed teams.

In Group B, Belgium won all three matches and are through, as are Denmark despite them finishing level on points with Finland and Russia. Finland are waiting to see if they will advance as one of the best third-placed sides.

The Netherlands won all three matches to top Group C and are joined in the knockout stage by Austria. Ukraine are waiting to see if they qualify as one of the best third-placed sides.

In Group D, England are through as winners, followed by Croatia in second place and the Czech Republic as one of the best third-placed teams.

Group E will be finalised on Wednesday evening. Sweden are through as they will finish at least as one of the best third-placed teams. Spain, Slovakia and Poland can all still qualify.

In Group F, France lead and have qualified as one of the best third-placed teams at least. Portugal, Germany and Hungary are all still in a position to qualify if results go their way. Will Cristiano Ronaldo make it through?

Group stage fixtures remaining

Group E: Slovakia v Spain, June 23

Group E: Sweden v Poland, June 23

Group F: Germany v Hungary, June 23

Group F: Portugal v France, June 23

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during a training session at the Illovszky Rudolf Stadium, Budapest. EPA

Who will play who in the last-16?

Italy v Austria and Wales v Denmark are both confirmed for June 26.

The other qualified teams are Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, France, Czech Republic, Sweden, England and Croatia.

England will play on Tuesday, June 29 at Wembley and will face the runners-up of Group F.

That means, as it stands, they would face Germany, but any of the teams in the group could still finish in second place depending on Wednesday's results.

Belgium will face a third-place finisher from Group A, D, E or F.

The Netherlands will face a third-place finisher from Group D, E or F.

Croatia will face the runners-up in Group E - that is Spain, Sweden, Poland or Slovakia.

Euro 2020 third-placed team rankings

Tributes for Christian Eriksen