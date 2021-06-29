Eduardo Camavinga urged to stay at Rennes 'at least one more year' amid interest from Real Madrid

Eduardo Camavinga helped Rennes finish third in the shortened Ligue 1 season - the club's highest finish. Getty Images

Rennes' highly-rated teenage midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has been urged by his manager, Julien Stephan, to remain at the club "at least one more year" amid reported interest from Real Madrid.

Camavinga is regarded as one the brightest prospects in European football, and as such, is the subject of transfer speculation, linking him with a move to Spanish giants Real.

"It would do him good to stay at least one more year at Rennes because he needs to back up what he's done," Stephan said in an interview with AFP.

"He's in a place he knows well, he's at a club that has enormous trust in him and he's surrounded by people who know him perfectly."

Camavinga, who was born in Angola to Congolese parents before moving to France as a toddler, made his Ligue 1 debut at the end of last season aged just 16 years and five months.

Now 17, he has quickly established himself as a key player in a team that came third - the highest finish in the club's history - after a decision was taken last week to end the French season.

The France Under-21 international has repeatedly been linked with a move to Real Madrid in the Spanish media, but Stephan warned against joining one of Europe's elite clubs prematurely.

"Next year he will have to back up his excellent performances he's had this year. It will be the next step," he said.

"He has considerable potential but we know the difficulty of having a top-level career in sport at the highest level.

"He has to be allowed to grow, to flourish, and to above all have fun on the pitch because that's his driving force."

Normcore explained Something of a fashion anomaly, normcore is essentially a celebration of the unremarkable. The term was first popularised by an article in New York magazine in 2014 and has been dubbed “ugly”, “bland’ and "anti-style" by fashion writers. It’s hallmarks are comfort, a lack of pretentiousness and neutrality – it is a trend for those who would rather not stand out from the crowd. For the most part, the style is unisex, favouring loose silhouettes, thrift-shop threads, baseball caps and boyish trainers. It is important to note that normcore is not synonymous with cheapness or low quality; there are high-fashion brands, including Parisian label Vetements, that specialise in this style. Embraced by fashion-forward street-style stars around the globe, it’s uptake in the UAE has been relatively slow.

Fixtures Tuesday - 5.15pm: Team Lebanon v Alger Corsaires; 8.30pm: Abu Dhabi Storms v Pharaohs Wednesday - 5.15pm: Pharaohs v Carthage Eagles; 8.30pm: Alger Corsaires v Abu Dhabi Storms Thursday - 4.30pm: Team Lebanon v Pharaohs; 7.30pm: Abu Dhabi Storms v Carthage Eagles Friday - 4.30pm: Pharaohs v Alger Corsaires; 7.30pm: Carthage Eagles v Team Lebanon Saturday - 4.30pm: Carthage Eagles v Alger Corsaires; 7.30pm: Abu Dhabi Storms v Team Lebanon

if you go The flights Air France offer flights from Dubai and Abu Dhabi to Cayenne, connecting in Paris from Dh7,300. The tour Cox & Kings (coxandkings.com) has a 14-night Hidden Guianas tour of Guyana, Suriname and French Guiana. It includes accommodation, domestic flights, transfers, a local tour manager and guided sightseeing. Contact for price.

