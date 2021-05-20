Diego Maradona doctors face premeditated murder charge: source

TOPSHOTS-TOPSHOT-FBL-ARGENTINA-MARADONA-FUNERAL Late Argentine football legend Diego Maradona was buried at the Jardin Bella Vista cemetery, in Buenos Aires province, on November 26, 2020. AFP (AFP)

Seven people under investigation over the death of Argentine football legend Diego Maradona last November face charges of premeditated murder, according to AFP.

The news agency, citing a judicial source, said the accused, including members of Maradona's medical team, face eight to 25 years in prison if found guilty.

The indictment is based on findings by a board of experts into Maradona's death from a heart attack last year, a source from the San Isidro Attorney General's Office, which is leading the investigation, AFP reported.

The Napoli and Argentina legend died of a heart attack at a rented home in Buenos Aires on November 25, 2020 age 60, weeks after undergoing brain surgery on a blood clot.

The report concluded that Maradona received "inadequate" medical care and was left to his fate for a "prolonged, agonising period" before his death, which came just weeks after undergoing brain surgery on a blood clot.

"After so many injustices, the case has come full circle," the source told AFP.

The accused are prohibited from leaving the country and must appear ahead of an inquiry between May 31 and June 14.

Prosecutors believe Maradona's death was not the result of malpractice or negligent actions of his doctors, but that they knew he would die and did nothing to prevent it.

The prosecutors obtained a series of messages and audio that show that the medical team were aware that Maradona was using alcohol, psychiatric medication and marijuana in the last months of his life.

The board concluded that "the signs of life risk" shown by the former Barcelona and Napoli star were ignored, and that his care in his final weeks was "plagued by deficiencies and irregularities".

The recriminations and accusations over Maradona's death are taking place alongside another case, over his disputed inheritance, involving his five children, his brothers and Matias Morla, his former lawyer.

Maradona had battled cocaine and alcohol addictions during his life. He was suffering from liver, kidney and cardiovascular disorders when he died.

He was idolised by millions of Argentines after he inspired the South American country to their second World Cup triumph in 1986.

Anghami

Started: December 2011

Co-founders: Elie Habib, Eddy Maroun

Based: Beirut and Dubai

Sector: Entertainment

Size: 85 employees

Stage: Series C

Investors: MEVP, du, Mobily, MBC, Samena Capital

Tax authority targets shisha levy evasion The Federal Tax Authority will track shisha imports with electronic markers to protect customers and ensure levies have been paid. Khalid Ali Al Bustani, director of the tax authority, on Sunday said the move is to "prevent tax evasion and support the authority’s tax collection efforts". The scheme’s first phase, which came into effect on 1st January, 2019, covers all types of imported and domestically produced and distributed cigarettes. As of May 1, importing any type of cigarettes without the digital marks will be prohibited. He said the latest phase will see imported and locally produced shisha tobacco tracked by the final quarter of this year. "The FTA also maintains ongoing communication with concerned companies, to help them adapt their systems to meet our requirements and coordinate between all parties involved," he said. As with cigarettes, shisha was hit with a 100 per cent tax in October 2017, though manufacturers and cafes absorbed some of the costs to prevent prices doubling.

INDIA SQUADS India squad for third Test against Sri Lanka

Virat Kohli (capt), Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Vijay Shankar India squad for ODI series against Sri Lanka

Rohit Sharma (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul

What is tokenisation? Tokenisation refers to the issuance of a blockchain token, which represents a virtually tradable real, tangible asset. A tokenised asset is easily transferable, offers good liquidity, returns and is easily traded on the secondary markets.

'Saand Ki Aankh' Produced by: Reliance Entertainment with Chalk and Cheese Films

Director: Tushar Hiranandani

Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, Prakash Jha, Vineet Singh

Rating: 3.5/5 stars

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

ENGLAND SQUAD Goalkeepers Henderson, Pickford, Pope. Defenders Alexander-Arnold, Chilwell, Coady, Dier, Gomez, Keane, Maguire, Maitland-Niles, Mings, Saka, Trippier, Walker. Midfielders Henderson, Mount, Phillips, Rice, Ward-Prowse, Winks. Forwards Abraham, Barnes, Calvert-Lewin, Grealish, Ings, Kane, Rashford, Sancho, Sterling.

What is a calorie? A food calorie, or kilocalorie, is a measure of nutritional energy generated from what is consumed. One calorie, is the amount of heat needed to raise the temperature of 1 kilogram of water by 1°C. A kilocalorie represents a 1,000 true calories of energy. Energy density figures are often quoted as calories per serving, with one gram of fat in food containing nine calories, and a gram of protein or carbohydrate providing about four. Alcohol contains about seven calories a gram.

The design The protective shell is covered in solar panels to make use of light and produce energy. This will drastically reduce energy loss. More than 80 per cent of the energy consumed by the French pavilion will be produced by the sun. The architecture will control light sources to provide a highly insulated and airtight building. The forecourt is protected from the sun and the plants will refresh the inner spaces. A micro water treatment plant will recycle used water to supply the irrigation for the plants and to flush the toilets. This will reduce the pavilion’s need for fresh water by 30 per cent. Energy-saving equipment will be used for all lighting and projections. Beyond its use for the expo, the pavilion will be easy to dismantle and reuse the material. Some elements of the metal frame can be prefabricated in a factory. From architects to sound technicians and construction companies, a group of experts from 10 companies have created the pavilion. Work will begin in May; the first stone will be laid in Dubai in the second quarter of 2019. Construction of the pavilion will take 17 months from May 2019 to September 2020.

