Chelsea Champions League hero Kai Havertz cycles to Germany training on his 22nd birthday - in pictures

Chelsea's Champions League winner Kai Havertz arrived for Germany training on his bike on Friday - and was promptly offered 22nd birthday congratulations by his Euro 2020 teammates.

The star of the victory over Manchester City was one of a number of Joachim Low's players to cycle to the session at the Adi Dassler Stadium in Herzogenaurach as they prepare for a tricky opening fixture against France next Tuesday.

Havertz will be hoping to take his Champions League success on to the international stage as Low monitored his stars for his final tournament in charge after 15 years as manager.

Low, 61, took over from Jurgen Klinsmann in August 2006 and went on to guide Die Mannschaft to World Cup success in 2014, when they memorably defeated hosts Brazil 7-1 in the semi-finals.

The Germans are eager to put recent results behind them, including the shock 2-1 loss to North Macedonia in World Cup qualifying in March and the 6-0 thrashing at the hands of Spain last November.

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan plans to use his frustrations at losing another Champions League final to help Germany find form.

The defeat in Porto was the second time Gundogan, 30, has lost a Champions League final having also been on the losing side for former club Borussia Dortmund when they were beaten by Bayern Munich at Wembley in 2013.

"It's not easy to lose a game like that," Gundogan admitted at Germany's base in Bavaria.

"We (City) were working up to it for a year - even eight years in my case. I lost the final again, so I'm extremely disappointed. Still, life goes on - that's the beauty of competitive sport.

"Now I'm focusing on the next tasks and I look forward to the tournament (Euro 2020 finals) despite the defeat."

Gundogan was City's top scorer last season with 17 goals in all competitions.

After their opener against world champions France on in Munich, they will host holders Portugal at the same venue four days later.

"The anticipation is huge - especially before tournaments like this. We can hardly wait," added Gundogan, who is expected to partner Toni Kroos in Germany's midfield against France.

He anticipates a busy night trying to stem the French attack, featuring Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and Karim Benzema, and expects a thorough test of the German defence, which has conceded 20 goals in 13 games this season.

"You know that you are playing against a team that has a lot of talented footballers. We may not have much possession," said Gundogan.