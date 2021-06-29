Barcelona, Juventus and other major clubs introducing wage cuts - in pictures

Spain Soccer La Liga Lionel Messi and his Barcelona teammates have agreed to take a pay cut as have Barcelona's basketball first team. AFP (Joan Monfort)

An increasing number of elite football clubs across Europe have announced wage cuts for players and staff to help ease the financial pressures brought on by the coronavirus-enforced shutdown.

Italian champions Juventus on Saturday night became the latest club to confirm that first team players and staff would take one-third pay cuts for the next four months.

The decision comes after clubs in Spain and Germany took similar financial measures, with more expected to follow in England, France, and elsewhere around the world.

To stay on top of the latest developments, the photo gallery above details all the major football clubs to introduce salary cuts due to the coronavirus pandemic, and will be updated when more clubs follow suit.

