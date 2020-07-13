Anthony Martial 8, Paul Pogba 6; Ryan Bertrand 8: Manchester United v Southampton player ratings

1255985660 David De Gea - 6: Could do little for first goal in his 400th United appearance. Had to be a alert against an impressive foe and made super late save from Redmond, but then beaten at the last. Getty (Getty Images)

Manchester United's Champions League chase stalled as substitute Michael Obafemi struck in stoppage time to earn dogged Southampton a deserved draw at an empty Old Trafford.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport's decision to lift Manchester City's two-season European ban meant a fifth-placed Premier League finish would not be enough to seal a return to the continent's top table.

United looked set to move up to third after Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial turned things around following Stuart Armstrong's early opener, only for Obafemi to direct home at the death to seal a 2-2 draw.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side remain fifth after blowing the chance to move ahead of Chelsea and Leicester on Monday night, when the frustration was clear on the face of the Norwegian and his players.

"It was an exciting game of football," Solskjaer said. "It was a good game but I didn't enjoy the last touch of the ball.

"You just have to take it, we have been a great run, get the disappointment out of our heads and go again for the next game."

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl said: "It feels like a win and I am so happy for the boys because they played a fantastic game today.

"In the end it was a really deserved point because in the second half we had the better chances."

Company profile Date started: January, 2014 Founders: Mike Dawson, Varuna Singh, and Benita Rowe Based: Dubai Sector: Education technology Size: Five employees Investment: $100,000 from the ExpoLive Innovation Grant programme in 2018 and an initial $30,000 pre-seed investment from the Turn8 Accelerator in 2014. Most of the projects are government funded. Partners/incubators: Turn8 Accelerator; In5 Innovation Centre; Expo Live Innovation Impact Grant Programme; Dubai Future Accelerators; FHI 360; VSO and Consult and Coach for a Cause (C3)

