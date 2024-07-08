Spain v France: Olmo steps into Pedri's boots in battle for Euro 2024 final place

Dani Olmo did not start Euro 2024 as part of Spain coach Luis de la Fuente's first-choice side but how the three-time champions finish will depend in no small part on him.

The 26-year-old RB Leipzig attacking midfielder replaced the injured Pedri against Germany early on in the quarter-final and contributed to both of Spain's goals in a thrilling 2-1 extra-time victory.

Olmo slotted home the first and created the second for Mikel Merino in a superb display in Stuttgart, and is set to start against France in the semi-final on Tuesday.

At the beginning of the group phase, with Barcelona playmaker Pedri fit and in form, De la Fuente opted for him as the team's central creator over Olmo.

In the past, the technically gifted Olmo has also operated on the left for Spain but electric Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams has proven undroppable this summer.

Instead Olmo waited patiently for his chances to come and made sure he took them, firstly in Spain's third group-stage match against Albania.

They won 1-0 and Olmo impressed, setting up Ferran Torres for the only goal of the game.

"Dani Olmo is a superb player, a fantastic footballer, I really value him," said De la Fuente.

"He thinks about the team more than himself as an individual."

The versatile playmaker tucked away Spain's fourth in the last-16 romp over Georgia as a substitute and when he stepped in for Pedri against Germany after just eight minutes, he needed no time to acclimatise to the pace of the game.

Olmo forced a good save from goalkeeper Manuel Neuer before breaking the deadlock with a clinical finish after 51 minutes.

The midfielder then curled in a dangerous ball for Merino to head home when the game seemed set for the lottery of penalties.

"I'm exhausted but I'm so proud of the fantastic team we have, how we fought to the end, it's incredible, I'm so happy," said Olmo after he was named player of the match.

"It's everyone's tournament, that's what matters the most ... this win is for (Pedri) and everyone, and bring on the semi-finals."

Pedri suffered a knee sprain after a robust tackle by veteran Germany midfielder Toni Kroos and will be out for the remainder of the tournament.

De la Fuente has kept all his squad on-side and ready to contribute, and Olmo is the best example of how that has paid off.

Pedri is not the only regular starter De la Fuente is missing for the semi-final clash against Les Bleus in Munich.

Right-back Dani Carvajal was sent off late in extra time against Germany and Robin Le Normand is also suspended.

Nacho Fernandez and Jesus Navas are the most likely candidates to fill in and the coach said he has full belief in his squad.

"I have 26 top players who are competitive for these matches, if one is absent, another will play," he explained.

"This group has exceptional human and footballing qualities. I know they won't let me down."

Olmo certainly did not against Germany, although his Berlin-born partner might have a different opinion.

Didier Deschamps' dull but durable France have proven hard to break down thus far, conceding just one goal in five matches, the best record out of the four semi-finalists.

Spain, by contrast, are the leading scorers and Olmo's job is to help them unpick the blue wall and take La Roja to the Berlin final on July 14.

France will hope that Kylian Mpabbe, who will join Real Madrid next season, can finally find top gear against Spain.

So far, the man who bagged an incredible hat-trick in the 2022 World Cup final defeat against Argentina has scored only once at this tournament – a penalty against Poland in the group phase.

But France skipper Mbappe, who has worn a protective mask since suffering a broken nose in their opening game against Austria, has been backed to come good by coach Deschamps and his teammates.

"He might not have been here at all, so we need to look at it in a positive light," said Deschamps on Sunday.

"Kylian is here, even if he is not at 100 per cent, and I know that has an impact on the opposition who are forced to adapt to him."

Erstwhile PSG teammate Randal Kolo Muani said: "I don't think he is going through a bad period. He had a great season. If he is not scoring goals we need to help him. The competition is not over. Apart from his little nose, he is fine."