England player ratings v Slovakia: Mainoo 8, Bellingham 7, Kane 7, Walker 5

Jude Bellingham produced a late wonder strike against Slovakia to force extra-time before Harry Kane grabbed a winner to save England from a last-16 exit from Euro 2024.

After their 2-1 win in Gelsenkirchen, the Three Lions will next face Switzerland in the quarter-finals in Dusseldorf on Saturday.

But Gareth Southgate's side will need a huge improvement in performance if they are to go deep into this tournament.

England, one of the pre-tournament favourites, were on the brink of going out before Real Madrid star Bellingham conjured a brilliant overhead kick in the 95th minute.

The goal cancelled out Ivan Schranz's 25th-minute opener for Slovakia and handed England the lifeline of extra-time.

It took just a minute of the additional period for Kane to head England into the lead after substitute Ivan Toney's clever headed knockdown into the six-yard box.

But England once again looked flat and lacking in creativity, as they did in the group phase, as they struggled to break down a side ranked 45th in the world.

Despite their obvious problems, Southgate left it until the 66th minute to make his first substitution, as Cole Palmer came on to replace the injured Kieran Tripper.

Eberechi Eze didn't appear until the 84th minute and Ivan Toney was brought on in the 94th before Conor Gallagher and Ezri Konsa joined the fray at half time in extra time.

But Southgate can thank two of his world-class stars for coming to his rescue when all looked lost.

After the match, Bellingham told ITV Sport: "I know what I can deliver in those moments. Regardless of what people say, I've done it this year for Madrid, I've done it for England before. Just happy to help the team."

Southgate said: "I had a funny feeling the game wasn't dead and I know that sounds ridiculous. We were pushing and probing.

"Ultimately it is the one we have thrown in the box that got us the goal."

On Bellingham's goal, he said: "With 15 minutes to go you wonder if he is out on his feet. Him and Harry Kane produce those moments and that is why you don't makes changes when people are clamouring for more changes. We had enough attacking players on the pitch."

On the quarter-final against Switzerland being his 100th match in charge of England, he said: "That's neither here nor there. We haven't come to get to a quarter-final but to get through a night like tonight was fantastic character and we now play a Swiss team that have been very good. We have a couple of days to recover and get ready for them."