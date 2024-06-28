Germany v Denmark: Hosts bank on home support as Rudiger returns for Euro 2024 last-16 tie

Hosts Germany received a major boost with news that defender Antonio Rudiger will be fit for Saturday's Euro 2024 last-16 clash with Denmark, having missed training sessions this week with a hamstring strain.

Rudiger's potential absence was a concern for Germany, who are already without fellow centre-back Jonathan Tah, who misses the game through suspension.

Real Madrid defender Rudiger was in high spirits at Friday's training session, joking with Jamal Musiala while doing laps of the pitch at the German training base in Herzogenaurach.

Rudiger injured his hamstring towards the end of Germany's 1-1 draw with Switzerland in the final group game but played on and completed the match.

Nico Schlotterbeck, who faced off against Rudiger in the Champions League final with club side Borussia Dortmund, will take Tah's place in central defence.

Schlotterbeck will be playing on his home pitch at Signal Iduna Park on Saturday (11pm UAE), and he believes it is the perfect venue for the tournament hosts to ride a wave of partisan support against the Danes.

"I think the stadium is something very special because it’s simply the biggest in Germany, the most atmospheric in Germany," said Schlotterbeck. "We have triggered a little euphoria in Germany and are now trying to spread it. And I think if we play a good game, then all the fans will be happy and can cheer us on.”

Having eased to victory against Scotland and Hungary in their opening two group games, Germany had to scramble for a point against the Swiss, needing a late headed equaliser from substitute Niclas Fullkrug. Taking a positive view, manager Julian Nagelsmann believes that experience of mild jeopardy will help them prosper as they transition to knockout football.

He said: "We took a lot of risks [in the final stages against Switzerland]. It was a very good test for the knockout games and a good sign that we can come back. There is a special spirit in this squad. We need to maintain that, as it can have a big impact. The law of a tournament is that the opponents tend to get better the further you go."

The Danes, meanwhile, are sweating on the fitness of midfielder Christian Eriksen, who did not take to the pitch in their pre-match training session. A spokesperson from the Danish FA said Eriksen had taken part in a gym workout instead.

Kasper Hjulmand, the Denmark coach, accepts their status as outsiders, but says they have a game plan to upset the hosts.

"We have to trust our own tactics," he said. "We have to get the ball away from them and give them something to think about. We have to show who we are all the way through and play with courage. We are the underdogs, but are going to use this psychology to our advantage and apply pressure on Germany. As I have said from the start, we can go into this game feeling relaxed and just give it all we have got."

Switzerland coach Yakin backs side to eliminate holders Italy

In the earlier game on Saturday, Switzerland face Italy in Berlin (8pm UAE), with boss Murat Yakin confident his "in-form" side can dump out the holders.

"Italy have some great players, so it will be a big challenge," he said. "We're staying focused on ourselves, but also need to make sure we're prepared for the strengths and weaknesses that Italy have.

"What makes them dangerous is that they can play in a number of different ways. But, they will also be worried about us. We're in good form, are unpredictable and will try to come out on top of this game."

Italy set up the Round of 16 tie with a last-minute equaliser from Mattia Zaccagni in their final group game – a 1-1 draw which eliminated opponents Croatia.

Coach Luciano Spalletti said the result should inspire confidence, even it revealed they have much to improve on.

"We brought home a point from a very difficult game against Croatia; the lads did something extraordinary, particularly from the mental point of view.

"We have to congratulate them, but we also have things that we have to review and try to improve. Sometimes the mistakes they make are the result of too much commitment and desire. We don't have many players who are used to these competitions."

Euro 2024 Round of 16 in full

Saturday, June 29 Switzerland v Italy (Berlin﻿, 8pm UAE) Germany v Denmark (Dortmund, 11pm)

Sunday, June 30 England v Slovakia (Gelsenkirchen, 8pm) Spain v Georgia (Cologne, 11pm)

Monday, July 1 France v Belgium (Dusseldorf﻿, 8pm) Portugal v Slovenia (Frankfurt, 11pm)

Tuesday, July 2 Romania v Netherlands (Munich, 8pm) Austria v Turkey (Leipzig, 11pm)