Ukraine v Belgium player ratings: Zabarnyi 8, Sudakov 8; De Bruyne 7, Lukaku 4

Belgium will meet France in the last 16 of Euro 2024 after a 0-0 draw with Ukraine, who go out of the tournament despite a brave effort in Stuttgart on Wednesday.

The Red Devils stumbled through Group E, finishing second behind Romania but being one Ukrainian goal away from going home.

That means they will meet France next as Ukraine exited on goal difference, becoming the first team to depart the extended 24-team European Championship at the group stage with four points.

Belgium, who were booed off by their fans, will need a big improvement against the 2022 World Cup runners-up after some unconvincing displays thus far.

They showed some promise in Saturday’s win over Romania, but were otherwise poor. Domenico Tedesco’s side were off the pace in the first half and only created one moment of danger.

A razor-sharp pass from Kevin de Bruyne opened up the Ukraine defence and played in Romelu Lukaku, but the Chelsea striker could not make proper contact and his scuffed shot dribbled to goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin.

But it was Sergei Rebrov’s side who were the more dangerous as Georgiy Sudakov’s effort was straight at Koen Casteels while Roman Yaremchuk tried to pass across goal when he was in a good position to shoot.

A big moment came midway through the second half when substitute Yannick Carrasco burst through in a two-on-one situation, but with De Bruyne in space he went down a blind alley and was tackled.

With Ukraine needing a goal, they upped the tempo and they nearly found a breakthrough in the 82nd minute. Substitute Ruslan Malinovskyi almost caught out Casteels from a corner, whipping in an effort to the near post, but the goalkeeper recovered well.

Malinoskyi fired in another goal-bound effort before Sudakov had a brilliant chance in stoppage time after a surging run from deep.

Ukraine had Belgium on the rack but couldn't find the goal that would have changed everything.